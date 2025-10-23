A new report has revealed who is “likely” to be Nottingham Forest’s next manager if head coach Sean Dyche ‘fails” at the City Ground.

Earlier this week, Dyche was appointed as Ange Postecoglou’s replacement at Nottm Forest, who made him their third permanent manager of this campaign.

Postecoglou had a disastrous reign at Nottm Forest as the former Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur manager failed to win any of his eight matches in all competitions as the club slipped into the Premier League relegation zone at the weekend.

Controversial owner Evangelos Marinakis tried to usher in a new style of play by appointing Postecoglou to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, who was dismissed at the start of this campaign following a major fallout behind the scenes.

However, this was always going to be difficult in the middle of a season and it proved too big a job for Postecoglou, who was dismissed minutes after Saturday’s 3-0 loss against Chelsea.

By appointing Dyche, Forest have reverted to type to ease their relegation fears as he and Nuno adopt a similar tactical approach.

It remains to be seen whether this move will be successful, but Forest’s squad is certainly more equipped to his style of play than Postecoglou’s, and this should bode well in the short term at least.

Dyche has penned a contract until 2027, though it is hard to see him lasting too long at the City Ground and journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Fulham boss Marco Silva is “likely” to be their next manager ‘if Dyche fails’.

Silva was mentioned as a contender to replace Postecoglou, as he has done a great job at Fulham, previously worked under Marinakis at Olympiacos and is currently due to be out of contract in 2026.

Silva’s ‘prohibitive’ release clause put off Forest, though journalist Ben Jacobs has argued that he could replace Dyche as “two stumbling blocks” are due to be removed next year.

“Regarding Marco Silva, he was an option for Nottingham Forest before hiring Sean Dyche,” Jacobs said on the Market Madness podcast.

“So, as we said earlier in the show, if it doesn’t work out with Dyche, flash forward to next summer, Marco Silva will likely be there.

“Two stumbling blocks with pricing him out of Fulham. The first is that Silva doesn’t really want to leave anywhere mid-season. So you may notice a pattern here.

“The second is that there’s a £15million release clause, or thereabouts, and that’s too expensive for a lot of the sides that may consider paying it, that might be treading quite a fine PSR line.”