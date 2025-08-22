Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has added fresh fuel to speculation about his future after openly admitting his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis has broken down.

Reports earlier today suggested Marinakis is considering a change in the dugout, with coaches already being evaluated as potential successors. That came in the wake of Nuno’s recent criticism of Forest’s summer business, which he claimed left the squad in a problematic state.

“We are very far off in terms of the squad,” Nuno said last week. “The plans we had didn’t work out. The preparation in terms of the squad was not ideal. We don’t know what squad we have. We have players working here who know they are going out on loan. We have a big problem.”

Nuno’s stock plummeted in the wake of that revelation, with bookies rushing to slash his price to be the first Premier League manager to be sacked. Today’s shocking follow-up saw the market freeze with Nuno now odds-on.

The Portuguese coach guided Forest to seventh place last season, securing a Europa League spot after a strong campaign that defied expectations, but his relationship with Marinakis now appears to be a central issue.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, Nuno confirmed the tension. “I always had a very good relationship with the owner. Last season, we were very close and spoke on a daily basis,” he explained.

“This season it is not so well [between us], but I always believe that dialogue is important because my concern is the squad and the season we have ahead of us. Our relationship has changed, and we are not as close.”

Pressed further, Nuno continued: “I don’t know exactly, but I’m being honest with you, it is not the same. The reason behind it, I do not know. What I said last week or two weeks ago was my concern and why I was worried about where we were going [as a club].”

He admitted the shift has been damaging, conceding: “The reality is that the relationship is not what it used to be. It was a respectful relationship based on trust and sharing opinions but now it is not so good.”

Asked directly if the change was a good thing, his reply was blunt. “No, it is not good. I think everybody at the club should be together but this not the reality.”

Nuno also reflected on the different views inside the club. “My job is clear, and I think at Forest we are all clear that my job is to manage the team and prepare the team well. At the club there are different opinions. I’m someone that says my opinions and then I do my job.”

On whether the situation can be resolved, his response was uncertain. “I hope so but I don’t know, that I cannot answer. On my side I am doing whatever I can to help Forest, my commitment is something [that I see] and I feel it.”