Nottm Forest: Ornstein reveals ‘imminent’ appointment as Postecoglou set for ‘sensational return’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is set to replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottingham Forest.

It was announced on Monday night that Forest have parted company with former head coach Santo after it was widely reported that he had fallen out with Evangelos Marinakis and Edu.

Nuno has done a great job over the past couple of years, as he has taken Nottm Forest from a relegation battle to European qualification; however, his deteriorating relationship with club chiefs meant his position was untenable.

Forest confirmed Nuno’s exit in a brief statement on Monday night: ‘Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.

‘The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club.

‘As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.’

In recent hours, Forest have been linked with several potential replacements, including Jose Mourinho, Oliver Glaser, Marco Silva and Brendan Rodgers.

However, it has already emerged that Postecoglou will replace Nuno, with Ornstein claiming to The Athletic that his appointment is ‘imminent’.

Ornstein claimed:

‘Ange Postecoglou is set to be appointed Nottingham Forest head coach after Nuno Espirito Santo was relieved of his duties. ‘The move is expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours with Postecoglou to be in the dugout for Forest’s visit to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, with Postecoglou to be joined by several of his former Tottenham Hotspur coaching staff.’

TalkSPORT, meanwhile, are reporting that Postecoglou has ‘accepted the job’ after ‘rejecting’ the opportunity to replace Mourinho at Fenerbahce, as he has been ‘keen’ on a ‘sensational return’ to the Premier League following his exit from Spurs at the end of last season.

