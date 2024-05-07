The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Nottingham Forest’s appeal against their four-point deduction has been ‘unsuccessful’.

Back in March, Forest were docked four points after breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Premier League club admitted they overspent by £34.5m over three years. Rules state Forest could have been docked as many as six points for this breach but their “excellent co-operation” meant they were only deducted four points.

Despite this, Forest still appealed the verdict and Ornstein revealed on Tuesday morning that they have been ‘unsuccessful’ with ‘the independent commission deciding to uphold the original penalty’.

This verdict means Nottm Forest still have work to do if they are to survive in the Premier League this season.

Forest battled back from behind to earn a vital 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday to ease their relegation fears, while Luton Town drew to Everton and Burnley lost against Newcastle United.

With two games to go, 17th-placed Forest are three points clear of Luton and five ahead of Burnley.

Luton travel to face West Ham at 15:00 on Saturday and if the relegation strugglers lose, they will be all but down with a match to spare as Forest have a much better goal difference and a three-point advantage.

After his side’s draw against Everton, Luton boss Rob Edwards insisted they are “still in the mix” and will “keep going”.

“We wanted a win,” Edwards said. “We threw everything at it, we tried. You can’t guarantee the result but you can guarantee how hard you work.

“We stood up to Everton’s physicality really well, their running power. We could have been having a different conversation now if the ball had gone a couple of inches, a couple of big blocks they made. A draw wasn’t what we wanted.

“We don’t know as we stand. We’re still in the mix. Other things are out of our control, that’s obvious. But we’ll keep going.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi netted a brace in Forest’s win over Sheffield United. The ex-Chelsea man admitted post-match they are “relieved”.

“We have still got two more games to go and we are relieved,” Hudson-Odoi said. “We played well and bounced back from going down and got the goals we deserved.

“It is nice to get the goals and help the team but it was more important that I helped the team.

“It is a really important three points and we go again.

“We know where we are in the table and want to get out of that position. Hopefully we stay safe. The fans were fantastic and we need their support in the last two games.”

