Nottingham Forest are reportedly ‘ready to make a real push’ to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, who will cost over £60million, meaning they’d almost double their transfer record.

Cunha has outperformed some of the biggest names in the Premier League this season, despite playing for a struggling side. Only seven men have bettered his tally of 13 goals, but every one plays for a side 11th or above, while Wolves are 17th.

In January, when on 10 goals, Cunha was being tracked by the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, while Forest then entered with shock interest.

They made enquiries for a deal in the winter, but Cunha then penned a new contract with Wolves, with a release clause just over £60million. While flying high then, there was no guarantee Forest could sustain their form.

They are still third in the Premier League, though, and with a Champions League spot beckoning, they are ‘looking to be ambitious’ and are ‘ready to make a real push’ for Cunha, per TBRFootball.

With the fact Cunha will cost over £60million, Forest would be paying almost double their record transfer – the £35million they paid for Elliot Anderson in the summer. Morgan Gibbs-White’s value could exceed that, but much of the value is tied up in add-ons, which are not likely to have all been reached yet.

The shattering of their transfer record certainly shows the ambition of a Forest regime who want to take the club back to England’s elite, and they have a great base to build upon.

Cunha would likely be open to the move, with the report suggesting lined of communication between Forest and his camp have remained open, and they are ‘not being discouraged’ from the move despite the forward’s contract extension.

Cunha has played in the Champions League in three separate seasons, and could be in line for a fourth if he was to move to the City Ground.

It has also been reported that Forest have been in contact over a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is said to be ‘intrigued’ by the move.

It seems unlikely that the Midlanders would land both forwards, but whether or not that is the case remains to be seen.

