Nottingham Forest confirmed that they sacked Ange Postecoglou as owner Evangelos Marinakis made ‘calls’ during the Chelsea loss.

Chelsea compounded Postecoglou’s misery on Saturday afternoon by beating Nottm Forest 3-0 at the City Ground.

Postecoglou was already under immense pressure ahead of this game, and a win was needed against Chelsea, but they suffered another poor result.

Saturday’s 3-0 loss means Postecoglou is without a win in eight games across all competitions at Nottm Forest, with six losses and two draws.

Forest were comfortably the better side in the opening 45 minutes against Chelsea, but they failed to take their chances and were punished in the second half. Goals from Josh Acheampong, Pedro Neto and Reece James settled the game in Chelsea’s favour.

READ: Who will be next Nottingham Forest manager after Ange Postecoglou sack?



A respected X account with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ tweeted shortly before the final whistle that owner Marinakis has decided to sack Postecoglou.

They said on X: Exclusive: Ange Postecoglou to get sacked.

‘@NFFC owners making calls as we type this.’

Shortly after full-time, journalist Ben Jacobs tweeted: ‘BREAKING: Ange Postecoglou has been sacked as Forest boss.’

And this has also been confirmed by the club. They said on X: ‘Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.

‘The Club will make no further comment at this time.’

Before the Chelsea game, BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel revealed Forest’s search for a new boss ‘developed’ during the international break.

Mokbel has claimed that Fulham boss Marco Silva is their ‘preferred option’ to replace Postecoglou, while Sean Dyche and Steve Cooper have also been ‘considered’.

MORE NOTTM FOREST COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Nottm Forest ‘Plan A’ rejected ‘approach’ to replace Nuno for one reason as ‘clause’ opens door

👉 Postecoglou ‘prism’ rant shows Nottingham Forest manager has lost touch with reality

👉 Transfer power ranking: Guehi, Baleba, Anderson among non-Big Six stars most likely to leave in 2026



Mokbel wrote for BBC Sport: ‘It is understood the process of identifying replacements in the event of Ange Postecoglou’s sacking are under way, and developed during the international break.

‘On Forest’s radar is Fulham head coach Marco Silva, with sources indicating that the Portuguese is the preferred option of a number of internal figures at the City Ground.

‘Sources have told BBC Sport that the prospect of re-appointing Steve Cooper, who led Forest back to the top flight in 2022 before being sacked and replaced by Nuno in December 2023, has been considered.

‘Another option explored, as reported by BBC Sport last week, is the appointment of Sean Dyche. Dyche lives close to Nottingham and is available for nothing, having left Everton earlier this year.’

Speaking on this sacking, Glenn Hoddle said: “To leave his [Evangelos Marinakis] seat after 60 minutes that was a statement in itself. I’m surprised he has done it so quickly after the game.

“Eight games they’ve not gone well, but after eight matches as a manager, it’s no time at all. Surely he has got to be given more time than that.

Peter Crouch added: “The empty seat spoke volumes. It was pretty obvious that the decision was going to be made. I thought he [Evangelos Marinakis] might let the dust settle for a couple of hours, but this chairman doesn’t mess about.”