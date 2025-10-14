Ange Postecoglou is already under pressure at Nottingham Forest.

According to reports, a new ‘telling indicator’ on Ange Postecoglou’s future at Nottingham Forest is another ‘worrying sign’ for the head coach.

Postecoglou recently returned to management as he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottm Forest.

The former Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur boss is only seven games into his reign at Nottm Forest, but he is already the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

This is because the 60-year-old is winless in his seven games in charge, with five losses and two draws in all competitions.

This dire form leaves Forest 17th in the Premier League and only one point above the relegation zone, so controversial owner Evangelos Marinakis is already reportedly considering a drastic change.

Postecoglou has been put in a difficult position at Nottm Forest as his preferred playing style is completely different to Nuno’s, though results have been far from good enough.

Nottm Forest have been linked with several potential replacements following their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United before the international break, with possible candidates including Marco Silva and Oliver Glasner.

However, it has emerged that former Everton and Burnley boss Sean Dyche is a leading contender to replace Postecoglou and this is said to have ‘unsettled’ Postecoglou.

This is according to Football Insider, the extreme nature of reports linking Dyche with Forest has been a ‘game-changer’ for Postecoglou.

The report claims:

‘The extend of which multiple outlets are reporting Forest’s interest in Dyche is seen as a game-changer for the incumbent. ‘Sources say that the whispers about the former Everton and Burnley boss is having an impact on Postecoglou.’

According to talkSPORT, another ‘worrying sign’ for Postecoglou is that ‘Scott Munn’s appointment as head of football at Italian side Parma is another telling indicator that he remains on unsteady ground at Forest’.

Munn worked with Postecoglou at Spurs and has been ‘considered for a boardroom role at the City Ground’, ‘but his move to Italy could perhaps show Forest chiefs are not completely on board with their new manager following a disappointing start’.

Regarding Forest’s stance on sacking Postecoglou in the coming weeks, the report claims: