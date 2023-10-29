‘Nowhere near good enough’ – Roy Keane reveals major Man Utd worry ahead of Man City clash

Roy Keane has admitted that Manchester United are ‘slipping behind’ their Premier League rivals as they prepare to face Manchester City at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured a difficult start to the season, winning five and losing four of their opening nine league games.

They have won each of their last two, however, beating Brentford and Sheffield United, meaning they take some momentum into this afternoon’s derby clash.

Man Utd will still go into the game as underdogs. Keane is more concerned with how other teams have kicked on this season, however, leaving his former club lagging behind.

“I think what I would say about the Man Utd team is obviously they are in a difficult spell and the performances have been nowhere near good enough,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“You look at the table and the fact they have obviously lost four games in terms of the teams in the top half of the table, and their goal difference is really poor, it looks like they’re just surviving at the moment.

“It is a battle every game, [including] their last three results. But give credit to the team a little bit; they have dug deep and managed to get over the line.

“In the last few years we have been comparing United to how far they are behind City, but my worry at this moment is about all the other teams that have gone past them at this present moment in time.

“You look at Spurs, Liverpool have obviously recovered, look where Newcastle are going, obviously Arsenal have got stronger and United are certainly slipping behind the pack.”

Indeed, Tottenham and Arsenal have both enjoyed fantastic starts to the season, with Spurs sitting top of the table and Arsenal just two points behind them.

Man City could go level on points with a win over Man Utd this afternoon, but the game will also give Ten Hag’s team an opportunity to close the gap on the Cityzens to just three points.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how the Manchester derby turns out this afternoon.

