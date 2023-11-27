‘Nuclear’ Man City, Chelsea FFP punishment ‘possible’ as finance expert expects ‘significant deduction’

Finance expert Kieran Maguire has predicted the outcome of the FFP cases involving Premier League pair Manchester City and Chelsea.

Earlier this month, Everton were docked 10 points for breaching one of the Premier League’s financial rules. They were found to have lost £124.5m over a three-year period up until the end of the 2021/22 campaign despite them only allowed to lose £105m over the same time span.

Man City – who are accused of having breached 115 financial rules – are facing sanctions, while Chelsea could be facing a points deduction as ‘leaked files’ emerged alleging that Roman Abramovich may have breached football rules.

It remains to be seen how (if at all) Man City and Chelsea are punished, but it’s been suggested that relegation, points deductions or stripping of Premier League titles are on the table.

Maguire thinks the two clubs “could easily end up with a 30-point deduction”.

“Relegation is a possible punishment,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“If you take a look at the Premier League handbook, there are unlimited punishments that they can hand out, including expulsion from the Premier League. So that is very much the nuclear option.

“Is it possible? Yes, but not probable – that is my reaction to it. But we could be looking at a very significant points reduction.

“We could easily end up with a 30-point deduction, which for Man City could still mean European qualification.“

Last week, Man City boss Pep Guardiola told reporters that Man City’s case is “completely different” to Everton’s.

“I spoke with my people – [they] said it is completely different,” Guardiola told reporters.

“OK – [our] one is longer because it is more complicated because it’s 115 breaches. So wait.

“Then the lawyers from both sides present their cases in front of the judge and [we receive] the verdict.”

When asked if he would consider leaving Man City if they were expelled from the Premier League, Guardiola answered: “I will wait. Wait and see it, and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain it.

“But absolutely I will not consider my future [if] it depends being here or being in League One.

“Absolutely. There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we win the Champions League.

“I know when people are saying – ‘OK, City – why don’t they go to the [National League]?’ Wait. After [the decision is made] what’s going to happen is going to happen.

“What people accuse us of, we do not agree with what they say. We are going to defend [ourselves] and after the resolution is done I will be here, like a spokesman for my club.”