Nuno Espirito Santo says Saturday’s win over Manchester City “shows the progress of the squad” but called for “focus” in Nottingham Forest’s quest for Champions League football.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s late strike was the difference as Forest beat their top-five rivals 1-0 at the City Ground.

It was a tightly contested affair lacking in real quality and Ederson will be very disappointed to concede at his front post.

Forest are now four points clear of Man City, who are fourth and will fall behind Chelsea if they beat Leicester City on Sunday.

Head coach Nuno said after the game that the significant win will not stray his side’s focus.

“It was a tough game everybody saw how good Manchester City are, they had us on the ropes but the boys worked very hard,” he said.

“Of course they were going to have chances but then it was then about us taking ours.

“It was good today. It started with Anthony [Elanga] and Chris [Wood] trying to cut the lines to give time to the back lines but definitely a very good defensive display. We tried to block and then break through the middle with Anthony.

“The focus does not change. We are on to the next one, Ipswich.

“It [beating City] shows the progress of the squad but there is so much football to be played. Let’s focus on the journey and move on to the next one.”

Nuno added: “The organisation, the resilience, we know how hard it is to play City. We tried to give them nothing but it is always difficult.

“We have shown a big improvement from last season but now is about enjoying the moment. We are in a good place, but the fans are happy and we keep going on this journey.

“The fans are everything. The City Ground has been beautiful for us. There is a bond, a trust. They are behind us and Callum’s goal is part of them also.”

Match-winner Hudson-Odoi praised Morgan Gibbs-White for his role in the goal.

“It was an amazing pick up from Morgan and amazing switch into the open space,” he said. “It was an opportunity to do my thing and it came off perfectly.”

On Forest’s progress, Hudson-Odoi said: “I don’t think I could have [seen this] especially when you look at last season.

“It was a bit difficult and we were struggling to get wins. Now everything is flowing perfectly.

“I am buzzing being here. I love the energy from the crowd, staff members, players… and I am enjoying my football here.

“I think this is the best atmosphere. The energy they give every game…I am buzzing to play in front of them.”

