Nuno Espirito Santo felt it necessary to apologise after an ‘embarrassing’ loss to Wolves.

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo apologised to the travelling fans after his side were thumped 3-0 by Wolves at Molineux.

The home side were without a win all season but quickly put three past a hapless West Ham who missed a chance to capitalise on Nottingham Forest’s earlier defeat to Aston Villa.

After, Nuno felt he had to apologise for the performance which he labelled as “poor” and “embarrassing.”

“Nobody expected us to play so bad. A real poor performance today,” he told the BBC.

“I wish I could answer properly [why]. Now is the moment for us to reflect and think are we doing everything we can? Do we realise the situation we are in? And how to get out of this situation and improve. There are things that need to be addressed.

“The first half was embarrassing. I apologise to our fans who travelled. This is not what we want to show them.”

The performance more than the result leaves even more questions marks about Nuno, who was only appointed in September, with his side failing to improve since his arrival.

The January transfer window may provide West Ham with an escape route and Nuno highlighted the “problems” in his squad.

“It is a complex situation. The club is working on that situation [transfers]. We have problems in terms of squad and options but that is not a justification for what we did in the first half – the mistakes we made, the lack of effort… it was very bad. It was about mistakes we made over and over again that was really poor.

“Nottingham Forest will be a tough game but now is about reacting and transforming and improving.”

On the other side, Wolves manager Rob Edwards has secured four points this week and even of survival at this stage would be a miracle, he has been pleased by what he has seen.

“We have been improving and progressing and you saw that today. It is another step in the right direction, that is all it was and it is nice it has culminated in a win.

“It was a complete performance. I feel we are progressing and building in the right way. We have had a good week with four points.

“The lads have been all in. Big credit to them and huge credit for the supporters, that was for them today.

“Football is always stressful and with 30 seconds to go I started allowing myself the chance to enjoy it.”

