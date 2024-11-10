Nuno taught ‘lesson’ by Newcastle but Forest boss ‘proud of our effort against good team’

Nuno Espirito Santo says Newcastle United taught Nottingham Forest a “lesson” at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies came from behind to earn a 3-1 win in the Premier League which puts them one point behind Forest heading into the third international break of the season.

Murillo gave Nuno’s side the lead in the first half but goals from Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes earned Newcastle all three points.

“We played a good team and they played really well, they were strong.” Nuno said after the defeat. “We started well and controlled the first half, even though they created problems.

“We had a good chance before their first goal and then through the second half it became more difficult. There was less space when we were level and then the counter-attack was vital for Newcastle.

“We rushed a little bit in our decisions and started putting crosses into the box and allowing Newcastle to create danger. That is normal when you’re losing. There are a lot of lessons for us.

“We taste something today that we’ve been doing this season with the counter-attack and taking advantage of speed. They have very good players and we suffered there.

“It is a lesson for us. We cannot say anything about our players. We gave everything that we have. We have to recognise today that Newcastle were the better team. They were very effective.

“We have to be proud of our effort against a good team. It is a very, very good league.”

Nuno added: “I cannot say that was a bad performance, that is totally out of the question. We played against a very good team that was able to control us and then hurt us in the way we’ve been doing. It is a lesson for us to learn.

“I just have to recognise that today we played a good team, who were better than us in many, many moments. There’s nothing to say about the players, the character and belief was there.

“I always say that we should enjoy and be proud of the way we are operating as a club. We want to grow in a very tough competition. We don’t want to create an obligation of us. We are focusing on ourselves and improving as a team. We are going to regroup and go again and ignoring the same things: the table and the noise around us.

“We are very proud that our players go to international duty, it’s recognition of their talents. We just hope they return healthy and there’s time for them to recover from things they have been dragging.”