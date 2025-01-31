According to reports, Spanish side Girona have joined the race to sign Rosenborg wonderkid Sverre Nypan, who is being targeted by Arsenal.

Nypan has been a hot topic in the 2025 winter transfer window, with several European giants interested.

The Norwegian youngster made his Rosenborg debut when he was 15 years and 322 days old and already has 53 Eliteserien appearances to his name, scoring an impressive 13 goals from midfield.

He became the youngest player to represent Rosenborg and when he scored his first goal in May 2023, Nypan became the youngest player in the club’s history to score in a league match aged 16 years and 145 days.

The 18-year-old is the next Norwegian player tipped to take Europe by storm after Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard’s current club Arsenal are believed to be winning the race for the teenager’s signature, though there is interest from a host of top clubs, including Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Gunners’ interest is strong and creating a ‘big problem’ for Girona, who are also keen.

This is according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness), where it is explained that Girona have to negotiate for the player themselves, instead of Man City signing him and loaning him to Spain.

The Premier League and La Liga clubs are both owned by the City Football Group and their participation in this season’s Champions League means they are not allowed to do transfer business together.

Man City are believed to be keen on signing Nypan and wanted to loan him to their sister club but UEFA regulations mean Pep Guardiola’s side can not go ahead with their plan.

They will now take a back seat and hope Girona complete the transfer, before inevitably selling him to City on the cheap, similar to Troyes’ deal to sell Savinho last summer.

Girona’s pursuit of Nypan is far from simple, with Arsenal’s interest creating a ‘big problem’ for them and the Cityzens.

The Gunners have apparently ‘presented their project’ to the 18-year-old and the report claims Rosenborg are demanding ‘at least €10million’ (£8.3million) for their talented youngster.

It is claimed by another Spanish outlet, AS, that ‘several Premier League sides are willing to meet Rosenborg’s demands’.

Norway and Arsenal captain Odegaard could be a huge reason why Nypan decides to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

A report last week claimed Nypan has ‘sounded out’ Odegaard over a move to north London, despite being a Manchester United supporter.

Indeed, a GiveMeSport report claimed:

GMS sources have been informed that a move to Arsenal has become a more tempting proposition for Nypan in recent days, having been approached with a promising offer from north London and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, and that is a serious concern for Manchester United as they started the month as favourites to reach an agreement. Although the 18-year-old has previously admitted that it would be ‘a dream come true’ to feature for the Red Devils, Arteta is looking to win the race for his signature and remains hopeful that conversations with Odegaard will result in the Gunners being pinpointed as his preferred landing spot this month.

