Jamie O’Hara has hit out at Ruben Amorim for being “arrogant” and “stuck in his ways” as he feels Manchester United need to “bite the bullet” and get rid of him.

It has not been a great start to the season for United, who finished 15th in the Premier League last term. They have four points from as many games in the league, and suffered an embarrassing League Cup loss to League Two Grimsby.

Pressure in the media is ramping up on manager Amorim, who is struggling to get his side playing well, and former Premier League midfielder O’Hara feels it’s time to go as he ranted about United’s issues under the boss.

He said on Sky Sports: “They’re terrible, they’re 100 per cent getting worse. I can’t see how this can continue. They keep saying they want to back the manager and they’re going to stick with it, they are awful.

“They’re one of the worst Man United teams I’ve ever seen. Win percentage is one of the worst since World War Two.

“I think they’ve got 31 points from 31 games that he’s been involved in. It’s relegation form, it really is.

“They’ve got to bite the bullet and say this is not going to work.

“There’s no progression, there’s no improvement. The only improvement you could potentially say is they’ve signed some decent players, in Bryan Mbeumo, in [Matheus] Cunha.”

Indeed, O’Hara feels there’s been no standout performances which show United can turn things around.

“In terms of performances there’s no improvement. They played well against Arsenal – they lost at home – they had a decent game but they didn’t score.

“They were absolutely terrible against Grimsby, shocking performance, shocking against Man [City] and they were bang average against Burnley. They needed a lot minute mistake fro a Burnley player to go and win the game.

“If that didn’t happen, they’d be sitting on two points. Come on, this is unacceptable for Man United.

“I get it, they want to try and back a manager and they want to have stability, I’m sorry, I have never seen a performance so bad from a Man United team. It’s getting worse and worse.

“And you can’t tell me it’s going to all of a sudden change and they’re going to get better. He’s been backed, he’s got players in and they’re still terrible.

“The formation doesn’t work, they’ve got no identity, the players have got a complete lack of confidence on the ball, without the ball.

“They don’t get the system, they cannot make it work, and Ruben Amorim is so arrogant and so stuck in his ways of ‘this is how I’m going to play.’ You’re basically telling the team every single week this is how Man United are going to set up, this is the performance they’re going to put in and let’s work on that and go and beat them.”

O’Hara also feels that Bruno Fernandes is having the creativity sucked out of him by being played in the wrong role.

“They get over in midfield every single week. They’ve got one of the best creative midfielders in the world in Bruno Fernandes, they’re trying to play him as a No.6, he’s not a No.6, he’s a No.10, he’s an attacking midfielder.

“You’re taking everything away from his game. Honestly it’s painful to watch.”

