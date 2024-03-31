Odegaard reveals Arsenal altered City gameplan as Arteta lauds ‘big step’ after ‘exceptional’ display

Mikel Arteta has praised his Arsenal team after their “exceptional” performance in Sunday’s 0-0 draw away to Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal became the first away team to keep a clean sheet at the Etihad in 57 encounters but now trail league leaders Liverpool by a point.

Arteta: Arsenal were exceptional against City

Following the goalless draw against Pep Guardiola’s side, Arteta told Sky Sports: “No way can you be fully happy [with just a point]. Listen I think we have made a big step today.

“We had the experience of playing here last season and we have come across in a different way today. We played the game in an exceptional way, and in other parts of the game we could have done much better, especially with the ball in the final third.

“We didn’t have enough composure to play, and after we had some big, big moments to win the game.”

On what was exceptional about the performance, the Spanish manager added: “The commitment from the players, the discipline that they had in the defensive parts when we were really high up the pitch, we won the ball quite a few times. Then when they break the press, we tracked back and stayed deep.

“When they tried to move the structure we did really well to defend the box. We did really well. 2021 was the last time they did not score at home, three years, so that says how difficult it is.

“Absolutely (we are street-wise and tough). And you have to have those performances with and without the ball, especially without, to get somethingout of a game here. Without the ball we lacked certain composure, especially in the moments we did have.”

The Arsenal manager continued: “It is tough because they [City] have so many different stuctures and move so much inside and on the base, from the winger stepping inside, from the centre backs stepping up, the full backs stepping up.

“You have to maintain certain principles to be able to keep them under pressure, and when you don’t then you are low. At that point you have to be disciplined so they cannot pin you up at any moment.”

Asked if his relationship with Guardiola helped influence such a close encounter, Arteta said: “Yes. I think it has to be.

“When we have the ball and when we don’t we need to adapt and they need to do the same. It is like that with every manager, but the problem is today it is the best manager in the world, so it is much more difficult.

“Coming to these big places not a lot of teams have done what we have done today, especially when there is a lot at stake and the pressure elevates. To respond to it is another step.

“Nothing changes (in the title race). We wanted to win but we didn’t, we know the Liverpool result but we need to just carry on. There’s a lot still to play for.”

Odegaard confirms Arsenal changed gameplan

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard revealed that the Gunners were forced to alter their gameplan on the pitch and ended up defending a lot deeper than intended.

“We wanted all three points obviously, and we did our best to win but in the end we didn’t do enough, so we take the point and we move on,” Odegaard said.

“We had to defend a lot, a lot more than we planned to. We were dangerous in certain moments when we had the counters, but it is hard to keep the ball and build when you have defended for so long. Your legs are heavy. In the moments we managed to take the ball and get forward we looked dangerous and could have even won it at the end.”

On the title race, the Norweigan playmaker said: “It is a long way to go. So much can happen before the end of the season. We have to take it game by game, that’s is how we have to do it. Keep working hard, keep pushing and we will see.”

Meanwhile, man of the match William Saliba said: “We cannot be satisfied when we draw, but it is ok. We learn from some games that we cannot win. We don’t have to lose, and we didn’t so we did well. We leave with one point but we are not satisfied.”

