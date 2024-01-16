‘Of course’ – Arsenal, Chelsea target Osimhen delivers PL transfer verdict amid Romano ‘agreement’ claim

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been asked whether he plans to head to the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with elite clubs around Europe over the past couple of years as he has shone for Serie A giants Napoli.

The Nigeria international was priced out of a move away from Napoli in the summer after he scored 26 Serie A goals for the 2022/23 league winners.

But Napoli have slumped to eighth in Serie A this season and it now feels like it’s only a matter of time before he heads elsewhere.

Osimhen recently penned a new contract until 2026 but this deal is understood to include a £112m release clause amid claims he’s being eyed by Real Madrid as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal and Chelsea are likely to challenge Real Madrid in the race to land Osimhen as the two Premier League clubs are expected to pursue a new striker at some point this year.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Osimhen was insistent that he is happy at Napoli.

“I am happy with the President. I have a good relationship with him, I cannot lie, he has been with me since I signed for the club in 2020,” Osimhen told reporters.

“I have a good relationship with his family also. It is always important for me to make sure there is nothing wrong, regardless of what has happened, with the relationship between him and his family.

“He has been supportive of me outside the pitch and of course, I give my all trying to win the Scudetto with them.”

When asked about whether he could head to the Premier League before he retires, Osimhen answered: “Of course one day, definitely, but for now I have other plans in my career I am looking forward to. When the time comes, everyone will know.”

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano rubbished claims suggesting Osimhen could come to an “agreement” over a transfer this month ahead of the summer.

“For now, there are no negotiations. Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli, with a release clause, because there is the feeling that he could leave in the summer,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Also Osimhen is completely focused on AFCON with the Nigeria national team, so the situation is completely quiet.

“Some of you have also asked if an agreement could be made now for Osimhen’s move in the summer, but again, I really don’t know where these rumours are coming from.

“This has never been discussed by Napoli or on the player side. Nothing is clear now, none of this is a topic for conversation now, so again these stories just don’t make sense.”