‘Of course we miss him’ – Jota admits Salah absence hard on Liverpool but others ‘share the cost’

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has admitted the Reds “miss” Mohamed Salah, but the other stars “share the cost” and they “have the quality to keep winning games.”

Liverpool came into their game against Bournemouth having won their last four games in all competitions. That included overcoming last season’s second-placed Premier League side Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup.

The Gunners are not having quite as good a season as they did last time out, but the Reds are doing far better than they did, topping the table after finishing fifth last term.

The 4-0 victory over Bournemouth extended their lead at the summit to five points. The Reds were without Salah, who’s away at the African Cup of Nations, but they showed no signs of missing him, as the other members of the attack chipped in.

Darwin Nunez and Jota both scored second-half braces to secure the win for Liverpool.

After the match, Jota admitted it’ll be hard without Salah – his absence could be extended through injury – but there’s enough good players to get them through.

“Mo is a world class player, of course we miss him but we need to step up and find solutions, share responsibilities on the pitch,” he said.

“It’s part of the job, we have a few injuries, players on international duty. We survived December. January is coming thick and fast and I think we have the players and the quality to keep winning games.

“When we have world-class players it is easier with them – but we are Liverpool, we have good players and we can try and replace them and share the cost of the games between us and keep going.”

Jota himself felt he played well in picking up a couple of goals and an assist, and wants to keep that up in Salah’s absence.

“I try to be in the right place at the right time and this kind of feeling just come naturally and that’s why I need to be there to score goals and make assists,” he said.

Looking at the bigger picture, Jota feels the upcoming games will be tough, but the Reds need to win them if they want to show they can win the title.

“Today was good, we have two cup games and then Chelsea and Arsenal which won’t be easy but if you want to fight for the title, these are the games you have to win,” Jota added.

“It’s the Premier League, it’s hard, we can only keep winning to make it interesting towards the end because it’s not going to be easy that’s for sure.”

Liverpool have beaten and drawn to Arsenal already this season, so form is on their side in that fixture.

READ MORE: Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool: Jota and Nunez star in comfortable Reds win without Salah