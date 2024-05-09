We will bring you every official Player of the Season award winner as they are announced, with Chelsea’s such a no-brainer that they only took 10 minutes.

Who is Arsenal’s player of the season?

No winner announced yet but Nigel Winterburn said recently: “Will Declan Rice win Player of the Season at Arsenal? It’s going to be huge, Saliba has been outstanding, Saka has been outstanding, Odegaard has been sensational as well. Whoever gets that award will fully deserve it.

“Who would I pick? Personally I would pick Odegaard, I just love the way he has played this year, he leads the press for Arsenal and he sets off a lot of chances. For a player that skilful to work so hard for the team. He does everything.”

Last year’s winner: Martin Odegaard.

Who is Aston Villa’s player of the season?

The winner will be announced on May 14 and the smart money is probably on Ollie Watkins or Emiliano Martinez, who have made a difference at either end of the pitch.

Last year’s winner: Douglas Luiz

Who is Bournemouth’s player of the season?

“This is very English! We don’t have these things. No, this is very English,” said Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola when he was introduced to the notion of a Player of the Year as voted by the supporters. The favourite is probably top goalscorer Dominic Solanke but there could be a surprise recipient in the under-appreciated (outside of Bournemouth) Ryan Christie.

Last year’s winner: Jefferson Lerma

Who is Brentford’s player of the season?

No obvious contender here in what has become a bit of a ‘meh’ season for Brentford, though that is a little unfair because any season of survival in the Premier League for a club of the Bees’ size should be celebrated. Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo have both stepped up in the absence of Ivan Toney.

Last year’s winner: Ben Mee

Who is Brighton’s player of the season?

Pascal Gross has won both the Players’ Player and the Supporters’ Player of the Year after a season which has so far reaped 10 Premier League assists. “When you work every day and people appreciate what you do it means a lot. I’m really proud because this club means a lot to me,” said the German.

Who is Burnley’s player of the season?

Awards dos are quite often postponed or quietly side-lined in a relegation season but Burnley went ahead and had theirs, with Sander Berge winning both supporters’ and players’ awards as he emerged as the tallest dwarf. “This means a lot to me. Burnley is a fantastic football club,” said the former Sheffield United midfielder.

Who is Chelsea’s player of the season?

No surprises here as Cole Palmer walked to both Player of the Year awards at Chelsea. We genuinely wonder if anybody else got a vote after the summer signing from Manchester City somehow cruised past the 20-goal mark in the Premier League.

Who is Crystal Palace’s player of the season?

The fact that Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze were both missing for large chunks of the season worked in Jean-Philippe Mateta‘s favour; he took the honours after his double-figure Premier League goalscoring season, while sharing the Players’ Player award with defender Joachim Andersen.

Who is Fulham’s player of the season?

It was a landslide for Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha last season but this campaign has thrown up various names, including Antonee Robinson, Andrea Pereira, Tosin and Willian.

Last year’s winner: Joao Palhinha

Who is Liverpool’s player of the season?

Funny old season this and it will be genuinely interesting who the fans choose. Mo Salah has scored the most goals, Virgil van Dijk has been their most excellent defender, Alexis Mac Allister their most consistent midfielder, but there is no outstanding candidate.

Last year’s winner: Alisson

Who is Luton’s player of the season?

Ross Barkley took the Player of the Season award, Signing of the Season and the Junior Supporters’ Player of the Season gong after a season which has brought five goals and four Premier League assists thanks to his wealth of experience, while goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski won the Players’ Player of the Season.

Who is Manchester City’s player of the season?

It was a p***-easy decision last season and you suspect it might be a different name but the same sentiment after Phil Foden was named as the FWA Player of the Year. It feels like a no-brainer because it really is.

Last year’s winner: Erling Haaland

Who is Manchester United’s player of the season?

In previous poor United seasons, the Sir Matt Busby Award has defaulted to the goalkeeper; sorry Andre Onana, that’s unlikely to happen this year. Candidates include Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, but don’t rule out Kobbie Mainoo after half a season.

Last year’s winner: Marcus Rashford

Who is Newcastle United’s player of the season?

Do you choose the striker with 20 Premier goals or the winner with 10 Premier League goals and 10 Premier League assists?

Last year’s winner: Kieran Trippier

Who is Nottingham Forest’s player of the season?

Last year’s winner was something of a no-brainer but you would have got tremendous odds on the contenders for this season being Chris Wood and Neco Williams. One thing for certain is that there will be no goalkeeper on any shortlist.

Last year’s winner: Morgan Gibbs-White

Who is Sheffield United’s player of the season?

There is surely a bloody good case for knocking this one on the head.

Last year’s winner: Iliman Ndiaye

Who is Tottenham’s player of the season?

The one thing we absolutely know for certain is that there will be a new winner this season. Will it be Micky Van de Ven? Guglielmo Vicario? Cristian Romero? Or did James Maddison do enough pre-injury?

Last year’s winner: Harry Kane

Who is West Ham’s player of the season?

Declan Rice has won three of the last four but it is surely Jarrod Bowen’s turn after his best ever goalscoring season. There might be a few votes for Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus but Bowen is surely a shoo-in.

Last year’s winner: Declan Rice

Who is Wolves’ player of the season?

The winner will be announced after Wolves’ last home game. Has Hwang Hee-Chan done enough either side of his injury to claim the award?

Last year’s winner: Ruben Neves