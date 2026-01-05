Could Ole Gunnar Solskjaer return to Man Utd? No, probably not...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ‘open’ to taking over as Manchester United manager until the end of the season.

Solskjaer is currently out of work after being sacked by Besiktas in August, his first role since United dismissed him in November 2021.

The Red Devils are searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Ruben Amorim on Monday morning, a decision that was reportedly made before Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Leeds United.

It has been reported that Amorim and sporting director Jason Wilcox had a ‘blow-up’ during a meeting last week, which left the Portuguese coach’s position untenable.

Amorim then issued a clear warning to the club’s hierarchy during Sunday’s post-match press conference.

“I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the head coach,” Amorim said. “I know my name is not Conte, Tuchel or Mourinho, but I’m the manager of Manchester United.

“It’s going to be like this for 18 months or until the board decide to change. I’m not going to quit. I’ll do my job until another guy comes here to replace me.”

If there were any doubts about sacking him, those comments would have convinced the board to pull the trigger.

Solskjaer ‘open’ to Man Utd return

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who is out of contract in the summer, is the leading candidate to replace Amorim, with Darren Fletcher currently in caretaker charge.

It is expected that Fletcher will remain in the role until an interim head coach is appointed on a short-term deal, before a permanent successor is named in the summer.

England boss Thomas Tuchel, Enzo Maresca, Sir Gareth Southgate and Michael Carrick are also said to be in contention.

However, with a short-term role potentially available, club legend and former United manager Solskjaer has thrown his hat into the ring.

According to Manchester World, Solskjaer ‘would be interested in a shock return as caretaker head coach’.

The Norwegian initially took over United on a caretaker basis and, after an incredible run of results, was handed the role on a three-year contract.

United won 14 of 19 matches during Solskjaer’s caretaker spell, but after his permanent appointment the club won just two of their final 10 games in the 2018/19 campaign.

The report adds that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Wilcox and company are unlikely to appoint a permanent manager until the summer, potentially opening the door for Solskjaer’s return.

It is claimed:

Manchester World understand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be open to a Manchester United return on a caretaker basis until the end of the season. It is not clear if he will feature on the club’s shortlist for the role, but he would be interested in potential discussions over a sensational return to his former club. Solskjaer has remained a fan favourite since his sacking and could be a wise choice to help United achieve their pre-season ambition of a top-six finish in the Premier League.

Man Utd would ‘welcome back’ Solskjaer, would they?

Solskjaer never won a trophy during his time in charge, but he led United to five cup semi-finals, a Europa League final, and third- and second-place league finishes.

He is arguably the club’s most successful manager since Sir Alex Ferguson, although Jose Mourinho’s silverware probably gives him the edge.

When United and Solskjaer parted ways in 2021, the club said: “He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.”

Welcome him back then. Pretty please.

