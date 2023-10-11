O’Leary claims Arsenal ‘atmosphere’ is ‘better’ than Invincibles era as Arteta’s men ‘push’ City for title

David O’Leary believes the atmosphere at Arsenal is the best it has been since his time at the club.

The former defender is Arsenal’s record appearance holder, spending 18 years at the club before a move to Leeds United in 1993.

The winner of two league titles and two FA Cups, O’Leary certainly enjoyed a successful spell at Highbury.

Arsenal have not won the league since 2004 and came very close to doing so last term, with the good times returning under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta replaced Unai Emery as Gunners boss in December 2019 and won the FA Cup within his first year at the club but struggled to win over a lot of fans after guiding his side to back-to-back eighth-place finishes in his first two seasons in charge.

The Spanish manager was given time to implement his style of play, bring in the players he wanted, develop youngsters like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and most importantly a positive atmosphere at the club.

Things had gone sour towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign and Emery seemed destined to fail the minute he got the job, so the club’s decision to #TrustTheProcess under Arteta has been more than justified.

Having lost out on the title to Treble winners Manchester City, Arsenal fans were elated when their side managed to finally beat Pep Guardiola’s men in the Premier League on Sunday.

Martinelli’s deflected goal in the 86th minute was the difference at the Emirates and following the huge victory, Arsenal legend O’Leary has said the atmosphere is the best it has been in the last three decades, which includes when the Gunners won the Premier League without losing a game in 2003/04.

“I have never, since I have been at the club, seen a better atmosphere,” he told The Telegraph.

“Yes, it was a flukey goal… but it was the first time in a while against Manchester City that I felt confident of getting a victory.

“The goal came at the right time and was the icing on the cake. It was like a concert atmosphere at the end.”

He added: “For all the years going to Anfield, there was nothing better than going beforehand to hear the song when the players came out – that’s been created now at Arsenal.”

O’Leary also thinks the only teams capable of pushing City for the Premier League title are Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Irishman has ruled out Tottenham despite their superb start to the season.

“I think the teams that can push Manchester City are ourselves and Liverpool,” O’Leary claimed.

“Tottenham have got better but I don’t see them pushing [City].

“What’s important is not losing certain players. You need big players in big games and [William] Saliba and [Declan] Rice give you that backbone.”

