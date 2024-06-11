According to reports, Chelsea have ‘agreed terms’ with Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, but he ‘wants’ to sign for another Premier League club.

Chelsea initially targeted Olise during last summer’s transfer window. A deal looked likely at one stage, but he ended up committing his future to Crystal Palace by penning a new contract.

Olise to Chelsea or another Big Six club?

The Frenchman has been seriously hampered by injuries this season, but he enjoyed a superb end to the Premier League campaign as he ended up with ten goals and six assists in his 19 appearances.

Olise’s new contract does not expire until 2027, but an exit is still likely this summer as his current deal includes a release clause of around £60m.

His performances for Crystal Palace during the run-in have not gone unnoticed as Man Utd and Arsenal have joined the race to sign Olise.

However, Chelsea remain interested in Olise and it’s been claimed this week by GiveMeSport that the Premier League giants have already ‘agreed terms’ with the Palace winger.

‘Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have verbally agreed personal terms with Olise after originally doing the same last summer. It’s understood that Chelsea are now speaking to Crystal Palace regarding the scheduling of payments for his release clause as they push ahead to secure his signature. ‘It’s still possible that another club enters the race and beats Chelsea to the signing of Olise, with Manchester United still keen, and the Red Devils could present an offer on the table for the Palace star. A deal isn’t close just yet, but it’s a big step forward for the west London outfit as they look to bring Olise to Stamford Bridge. ‘Nothing has been officially signed by Olise, who has been described as ‘sensational’, or Chelsea, but there is a verbal agreement between the two parties. Chelsea and United aren’t the only clubs that are interested in signing Olise this summer, but it appears that Enzo Maresca’s side are doing everything they can to convince him to make the short trip across London.’

As mentioned above, Chelsea still have work to do if they are to sign Olise and according to reports in Spain, he ‘wants to sign’ for Premier League rivals Man Utd.

‘Olise has one clear wish for the next transfer market: to join Manchester United. ‘Although the young Frenchman is also open to the possibility of moving to Chelsea, his desire to wear red dates back to his childhood, when he supported the Red Devils. ‘Manchester United are looking to solve their problems on the right flank and consider Olise as a key piece to strengthen their attack. ‘The fact that the 22-year-old dreams of playing at Old Trafford is an added incentive for the Red Devils, who could benefit from his desire to join the club of his childhood loves.’

