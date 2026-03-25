Liverpool have reportedly made a ‘new enquiry’ over signing Michael Olise to replace Mohamed Salah as part of a potential double deal.

The Reds have a major job on their hands this summer as they look to recruit a suitable long-term replacement for Salah, who confirmed on Tuesday that he will leave at the end of this season.

Salah‘s current contract is not due to expire until 2027, but both parties have agreed that this summer is the best time to go their separate ways and he will leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool would not have much trouble securing a fee for Salah, but they will also feel that it’s equally worthwhile to make his exit as smooth as possible, while it will boost their budget to have his salary off their books.

Naturally, Liverpool have been linked with a wide array of potential replacements, but our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Bayern Munich standout Olise is their ‘dream’ candidate.

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Olise has taken his game to a whole other level since leaving Crystal Palace and joining Bayern Munich, and he arguably stands out as the best-equipped option to replace Salah.

However, Liverpool have a mountain to climb after submitting a ‘new enquiry’ and ‘renewing contact’ with Bayern Munich over Olise.

As per the TEAMtalk report and journalist Graeme Bailey, Olise has ‘informed’ Liverpool of his transfer stance.

Bailey explained: “Michael Olise is not leaving Bayern this summer. Munich are very clear.

“They also point out, correctly, that Olise is not pushing to leave. He is very happy with the current status quo.

“As I have been told previously, whilst he is not dismissive of interest, a move to Liverpool is not necessarily high on his list. I am informed that when he does eventually leave Bayern, Spain is the most likely destination – with Real Madrid or Barcelona – but that is not imminent.”

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Another report from TEAMtalk and Bailey claims Liverpool could challenge Man Utd in the race to sign Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who has been ‘offered’ to several clubs despite recently signing a new contract.

The report explains:

‘Liverpool and Man Utd, both understood to be in the market for a new left-back this summer, were among the first clubs to be approached. ‘However, TEAMtalk can also confirm that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have been contacted and made aware that Davies could be attainable under the right conditions.’

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