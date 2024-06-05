Chelsea want Man Utd, Arsenal targets as ‘top priorities’ after Boehly ‘crosses the line’

Chelsea will ‘prioritise’ the signings of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window but will likely have to sell several players if they want to bring in some new faces.

New head coach Enzo Maresca is believed to be targeting a new centre-back, striker and wide forward, if he even has much of a say in who comes and goes.

One player expected to leave is Tottenham and Aston Villa target Conor Gallagher, who is reportedly worth £50million and can be sold for pure profit.

Any money received will be reinvested and it looks like the Blues’ interest in Olise will be reignited this summer.

They tried to land the 22-year-old winger from Crystal Palace last summer but he surprisingly signed a new contract in south London.

Chelsea had pursued Olise for months before being accused of ‘tapping up’ the youngster in a pursuit that ‘crossed the line’. These accusations and Palace threatening to take them to court saw the Blues end their interest.

Another saga appears to be on and the Blues are reportedly willing to splash the cash on Manchester United-linked star Olise and Leipzig star Sesko – who has also been linked with Arsenal.

Chelsea have ‘initial discussions’ with two summer ‘priorities’

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, both players are Chelsea’s ‘top priorities’ this summer.

There are ‘big steps’ being taken by the Blues’ hierarchy to land Sesko and Olise with ‘no time to waste’ in their pursuits amid ‘increased competition’ for their signatures.

It is claimed that ‘contacts have already been made with the representatives of the two players’ with ‘initial discussions’ taking place between Chelsea and the two clubs.

Having ‘broken his piggy bank’ in his first three transfer windows at the club, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is ready to go again this summer, adding to the £1billion he has already spent.

Victor Osimhen to Arsenal mooted as Chelsea drop interest

As we touched on, Arsenal are keen on signing Sesko from Leipzig this summer but are being linked with a host of strikers.

There is also reportedly interest in Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen, who has obviously been linked with Chelsea as well.

Reports coming from Italy suggest that Enzo Maresca’s side are no longer interested in signing the Nigerian due to his price and injury troubles, with Arsenal ‘in the background’.

Napoli are reportedly eager to negotiate a transfer with clubs in Saudi Arabia but the player is not as keen.

