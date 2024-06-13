Chelsea ‘steal march’ on Man Utd in £60m transfer race for PL winger as Newcastle ‘make contact’

Chelsea have ‘made contact’ with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace over a deal to sign £60million-rated winger Michael Olise, according to reports.

The Blues tried to sign Olise from Palace last summer but he signed a new contract at Selhurst Park to end speculation over his future for another year.

It was reported that the Frenchman was open to moving to Stamford Bridge before the Eagles threatened legal action against their London neighbours over their pursuit. Chelsea swiftly ended their interest and Olise penned a new deal.

With the summer transfer window opening on Friday, the 22-year-old’s future is once again in the spotlight amidst interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Chelsea have spent over £1billion since being bought by Todd Boehly’s consortium in May 2022 and are ready to splash the cash again this summer with Olise a top target.

It looks like Enzo Maresca’s side are going about their pursuit properly this time around and have ‘made the first move’, according to the Mirror.

Indeed, Chelsea have ‘stolen a march’ on Manchester United by ‘making the first move in the battle’ for the £60m-rated youngster.

He has been ‘earmarked’ for a spot in Maresca’s XI next season, with the new Blues head coach not expected to have much of a say on which players are signed and sold.

Chelsea are ‘desperate’ to win the race and the report adds that Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool are keen, ‘making contact with Crystal Palace this week’.

Palace are expected to accept a bid between £60m and £70m and the player ‘wants to play in the Champions League’, which could give City, Arsenal and Liverpool the ‘edge’.

News of Chelsea’s contact with Palace has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, with the latter claiming that the Blues ‘asked for permission on Thursday afternoon to speak to the winger’s representatives’. They really are doing it properly this time. All by the book here, officer.

Ornstein adds that both Manchester clubs and Newcastle United ‘retain a strong interest’ in Olise and clubs ‘have been advised to strike a deal with Crystal Palace before attempting to agree terms with the player’s camp’.

Chelsea are now ‘prepared to meet’ a release clause in Olise’s contract that is ‘believed to be in the region of £60m’.

Shortly after sharing his article on The Athletic, Ornstein added that Newcastle and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have also made ‘contact’ with Palace and ‘expressed interest on Wednesday’.

The Magpies are expected to pursue a right-winger this summer and Olise would be a fantastic upgrade on Miguel Almiron.

A front three of Olise, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon would be very tasty, wouldn’t it?

