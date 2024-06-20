Chelsea are reportedly ‘confident’ of beating rivals in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, who is also being linked with Manchester United.

Olise was one of Chelsea‘s main targets during last year’s summer transfer window, but the Frenchman committed his future to Crystal Palace by signing a new contract.

The winger was seriously hampered by injuries this season as he was restricted to 19 appearances in the Premier League. But he enjoyed a superb end to the campaign as he finished with ten goals and six assists in the league.

His form has not gone unnoticed as he is being heavily linked with clubs across Europe and is expected to depart Crystal Palace ahead of next season.

It is being widely reported that Olise’s contract includes a release clause worth around £60m, but it has also been suggested that Palace are planning to offer him a new deal that will include a more expensive exit clause.

However, according to Caught Offside, Palace have denied that Olise has been offered a new contract as he is ‘for sale for the widely-reported £60million release clause fee’.

Chelsea are said to feel ‘confident’ they can win the race to sign Olise as ‘Manchester United and Newcastle look to be out of the race for his signature’.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Atletico Madrid ‘target Chelsea striker’ after rejecting bid for key frontman

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea transfer boost as £30m striker target ‘would love’ to play in Premier League

👉 Chelsea dealt potential Olise blow as Palace ‘clause’ claim gives advantage to rivals for £60m transfer

The report adds: ‘Chelsea are optimistic about their chances of signing Olise, but Bayern Munich may also still be in the race, with the Blues keen to ensure they don’t over-spend on new signings this summer.

‘Olise’s asking price has proven a problem for other clubs, with Newcastle simply unable to afford it, while Man Utd are focusing on other areas of their squad as a priority, such as centre-back, left-back and striker.

‘While United are understood to appreciate Olise, they would only enter the race for his signature if there were some sign that Palace were open to negotiating a different kind of package for the 22-year-old, which looks out of the question at the moment.’

A report from GiveMeSport claims Chelsea ‘could offer £25m star Trevoh Chalobah in a Olise swap deal’.

‘Chalobah could be included in a high-profile swap deal which sees Chelsea win the race for Olise, according to GMS sources, and the defender’s availability is on course to be discussed between the Premier League rivals as conversations ramp up over the course of the coming weeks. ‘It is understood that the Blues’ academy graduate, who made 17 appearances under Argentine tactician Pochettino’s tutelage during the 2023/24 campaign, would prefer to remain in London if he embarks on a fresh challenge before the summer transfer window slams shut on August 30. ‘Although Chelsea are aware that Palace are seeking a considerable sum for Olise, GMS sources have been informed that they could sweeten the deal by allowing a member of their squad to head to Selhurst Park, and Chalobah has been pinpointed as an option despite Thiago Silva’s departure already leaving Maresca with a limited number of centre-backs.’

READ NEXT: Premier League five-year net spend table UPDATED: Liverpool above Man City

