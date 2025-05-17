Oliver Glasner says he “learned” from Crystal Palace’s 5–2 Premier League defeat to Manchester City to help inspire their FA Cup final victory over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Saturday’s 1–0 win at Wembley sealed Palace’s first major trophy in their 119-year history.

City dominated possession and were awarded a penalty but couldn’t find a way past Dean Henderson — who might have been sent off for handling the ball outside the box but stayed on the pitch and later saved Omar Marmoush’s spot-kick.

Guardiola’s men enjoyed 76.7% possession — the highest on Opta’s FA Cup final records (dating back to 2014).

Ruben Dias completed more passes (129) than the entire Crystal Palace team (126), which underlines their control.

But despite those numbers, it was the Eagles who lifted the cup.

Head coach Glasner said the win was “all about being patient,” something they had learned from their earlier thrashing.

“I can’t believe it, we had to defend so much,” he said. “The spirit and togetherness on the pitch was amazing. It was all about being patient, we analysed that if you give them the pocket then they are so good.

“We had to be patient, let them cross, defend and wait for the moment to attack.

“They are so good in their movements, from the 5-2 defeat we learned that if you give them the pocket we will lose. We usually attack more but we had to be patient and wait for the right moment.

“When they play with four attacking players it’s difficult to defend, but in transition we knew we could create overloads. No winger likes to defend. It was a great goal.

“Tomorrow’s training is already cancelled. The players want to cancel Monday too. Special credit to the players, they’ve never lost belief in me and the coaching staff.”

Match-winner Eberechi Eze was emotional after the final whistle, saying: “This is special, I don’t even know what to say. Thank God, only God could do this.

“Facing the team that’s been the best in the world for years, to show that type of spirit and energy… only God.”

On scoring the winning goal: “I couldn’t breathe! City keep the ball so well, you have to work so hard to get anything from them. When you get in their box you have to make the chance count.

“I’ve come a long way. To be in this position now – it’s hard to use the right words here.”

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish also shared his delight with the BBC: “Unbelievable,” he said. “We owe them [Crystal Palace fans] a trophy and we got them one today.

“This for everyone that has sent me a bit of encouragement when it has been going badly, all the people that don’t just have a go at you, all the people that believe – this is for them.

“I am so proud. The team, the fans, I honestly believed that we would win. That’s what Oliver’s [Glasner] done. He made us all believe. You could see it at the end.

“It is great for the cup, come on!”