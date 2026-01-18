Oliver Glasner resigning as Crystal Palace head coach has never felt closer, with another one of the Eagles’ star players nearing an exit.

The Palace hierarchy have reportedly decided to keep Glasner until the end of the season despite recent comments from the Austrian manager.

What has Oliver Glasner said about his Crystal Palace future?

Confirmed he won’t renew his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season

Furious after Marc Guehi sale agreed one day before a Premier League match

Feels “abandoned” by Palace owner Steve Parish

A ‘sack me’ plea didn’t work, with Glasner told to see out the rest of the season

Glasner furiously claimed “I feel we are being abandoned completely” after the Eagles’ Premier League defeat at Sunderland on Saturday.

He said: “We couldn’t make a sub, we had no one on the bench. I feel we are being abandoned completely.

“The worst thing is selling our captain one day before playing a Premier League game.

“We are preparing, it’s the first week we are training since September, and then we are selling our captain one day before a game. So I have no understanding of this. I have always kept my mouth, but I can’t because I have to defend these players.

Asked who has specifically abandoned him, Glasner said: “It’s pretty clear, yeah? It’s pretty clear. Again, I didn’t sell anyone. If you get your heart torn out twice this season, one day before a game, it was with [Ebere] Eze in summer, it was with [Marc] Guehi now, you know?

“What should I tell the players all the time? What should I tell them?”

Despite the outburst, Glasner insists he will not leave this month.

“No, never, I would never,” he said.

“I will go with this group of players until the end. I have so much respect for their character. I see their disappointed and I know how hard they are working, I see how hard they are fighting at the end. Never, no chance.”

Glasner could walk amid Palace transfer chaos

Glasner insists he won’t walk, but his comments do feel like a ploy to force a sacking six months before his contract expires.

The late-summer departure of Ebere Eze stung, and Palace were extremely close to selling club captain Marc Guehi on deadline day but failed to secure a replacement in time.

Had Guehi left without a replacement coming in, Glasner may well have walked. But discovering the defender is joining Manchester City the day before a match has clearly angered the 51-year-old to the point where his position is reportedly “untenable”.

With Eze long gone and Guehi set to follow, the loss of another star player could push Glasner over the edge. If he hasn’t already gone nuclear, we may be about to see it.

Jean-Philippe Mateta agrees Juventus terms

According to Nicolo Schira, Serie A giants Juventus are closing in on the signing of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Mateta, who has scored 38 Premier League goals over the last two-and-a-half seasons, has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to join Juventus on a four-year deal, the Italian journalist claims.

In a blow to Palace and Glasner, the France striker has ‘expressed to the club a willingness to join’ the Old Lady.

It is claimed Juventus want to sign Mateta on loan with an obligation to buy for €30million (£25.9m).

Talks have been ‘positive’ and the Serie A side are ‘working to finalise the deal this week’ after Mateta ‘agreed personal terms’.

