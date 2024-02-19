Oliver Glasner confirmed as new Crystal Palace manager after Hodgson steps down

Crystal Palace have appointed former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner as their new manager until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Glasner has replaced Roy Hodgson, who decided to step down from his role as manager after falling ill during training on Thursday.

Palace confirmed on Monday that Hodgson is ‘now out of hospital and doing well’ before officially naming Glasner – who led Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022 – as the Englishman’s successor.

Glasner said: “I am very happy to join Crystal Palace FC as manager.

“I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about.

“It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve (Parish, chairman) and Dougie (Freedman, sporting director), and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals.”

Parish said: “I’m delighted to welcome Oliver to the club. He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond.”

On his departure from the club, Hodgson told Crystal Palace’s official website: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.

“I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American partners for their support, along with my coaching staff and backroom team who have helped me so much along the way. In particular, a huge thank you to my long-term friend and assistant, Ray Lewington; coaches Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy; plus the excellent sports science, video analysis and medical departments.

“My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with – they are a credit to the club and themselves. I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond.

“I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.”

