Crystal Palace eased the pressure on Oliver Glasner with a 1-0 win away at rivals Brighton, condemning Fabian Hürzeler’s side to a 12th Premier League game without victory.

Ismaila Sarr’s second-half strike proved enough to secure Palace’s first win in all competitions since December. It also lifted them above Brighton into 13th, triggering a hostile reaction from the home crowd at full-time.

Brighton supporters booed their side off and directed chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” at Hürzeler, with Albion now having won just one of their last 12 league matches. Only Burnley and Wolves have collected fewer points since the start of December.

Pressure has been mounting on Hurzeler amid growing discontent from the fanbase as to whether or not Albion are moving forward under his watch. He could now leapfrog Glasner in the sack race.

But Brighton’s loss is certainly Crystal Palace’s gain. Speaking after the match, the Palace manager admitted the sense of relief was immediate.

“It’s a lot of relief,” Glasner told Sky Sports.

“I told the players we can talk about it and do everything, but you need to win and that’s what they did today. Congratulations to them. Maybe it wasn’t the best Premier League game ever, but both teams were fighting hard. Feeling absolutely great.

“It was the clean sheet that helped us. First half, we didn’t create enough, it’s normal with players in their first competitive game together. Sarr wins the second ball and then it’s a great run. Today we took the chance. 10 minutes later, they had a similar situation, but Dean saved the ball.

“It’s quality and decision making. He scored with his left, but it’s the quality of Guessand. He’s strong and clever. It’s getting used to the intensity of the Premier League. Jorgen Strand Larsen was working so hard for the team. I think we gave them one chance. A huge team effort and that’s what we needed.

“It’s the experience. In tight games, it’s all about consistency. We played well in the other games, but we make one mistake and get punished. We were good in defence. We did the basics right.”

Glasner also singled out Strand Larsen after his debut.

“It’s the effort. He will get better and better. I told him after the game in three or four weeks, he will know where to pass it. He’s not used to the way we are playing. His effort and presence. He defended the set plays well. He was a constant threat and that’s very positive.

“It’s important to stay humble. We had some barbecues and tried to keep the mood positive at the training ground but nothing can replace winning. We want to get addicted to winning again.”

