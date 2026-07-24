Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins is a target for Manchester United and Arsenal, and a bid from the Red Devils is expected if one thing happens.

Watkins has been one of the Premier League’s most impressive strikers since his debut in 2020. He’s since scored 91 goals and assisted 39 more in the top flight, and since Erling Haaland’s debut in the division, only the City man and Mohamed Salah have outscored Watkins.

He’s been an invaluable asset to Villa, but there’s been major speculation over his future this summer. Fenerbahce interest has been well reported of late, though per The Sun, Villa made it clear they would not accept the Turkish club’s bid of £30million, so they never actually made it.

The report adds, though, that big-six clubs United and Arsenal are monitoring Watkins’ situation this summer.

Should Red Devils forward Joshua Zirkzee return to Serie A this summer, it’s believed the club plan to make an ‘official approach’ for Watkins.

Jackson pursuit could push Watkins out

Many connected with Villa have accepted the fact that, should a new No.9 join this summer, one of the striker corps at the club will leave. That would likely mean either Watkins or Tammy Abraham moves on.

Villa fan and broadcaster Dan Bardell has summarised the mood surrounding Watkins perfectly, telling the Roundtable: “I really don’t want Ollie Watkins to go, but the noise hasn’t really gone away over the last month.”

And that Villa look to be closing in on their record signing, of Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, means noise in regards to Watkins is likely to continue.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Villa are willing to pay the asking price of around £60million, which would break their transfer record.

There have been positive talks between the Villans and Chelsea, leading to Unai Emery feeling he’s going to get his man, whom he wants to reunite with following their time together at Villarreal.

And their sources state that should Jackson join Villa, they’d be open to the prospect of Watkins’ arrival.

They are not going to push him out, but an exit could be possible.

The Sun‘s report states there’s an indication that Villa would listen to offers of £40million for their striker, but the separate report does not suggest there’s a price in mind for the exit.

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