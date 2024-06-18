Chelsea have had a £33.8million bid ‘rejected’ by Atletico Madrid for Spain Under-21 striker Samu Omorodion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Omorodion was signed by Atletico from Granada for €6million last August and joined Alaves on a season-long loan five days later.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals in 35 La Liga appearances in 2023/24, with eight of his strikes coming for Alaves. Incidentally, he scored on matchday one against Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side have big plans for the young striker and appear to have no intention of letting him leave this summer despite interest from Chelsea.

The Premier League side have been linked with several strikers this year and have been prioritising the signing of Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, despite his lack of minutes under Unai Emery.

Chelsea clearly have alternative names on their list and have made an opening offer to sign Omorodion from Atletico, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist says the Spanish giants ‘rejected’ a ‘formal bid’ from the Blues on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca’s side reportedly offered ‘around €30m plus add-ons up to €40m package’ but are ‘considering’ both Omorodion and Duran.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Atletico Madrid have rejected today formal bid from Chelsea for Samu Omorodion around €30m plus add-ons up to €40m package.

‘Chelsea keep considering Omorodion and Jhon Duran as options for new striker. Atletico Madrid insist on their plan to keep Samu Omorodion.’

It is believed that the Spanish striker has a release clause worth €80m (£67.6m) but Chelsea have no intention to pay that amount.

There is expected to be several strikers on the move this summer with AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea among those in the market for a new frontman.

Victor Osimhen is arguably the best No. 9 available in the summer transfer window and has been linked with the Blues in the past, however, it looks like they will sign a cheaper alternative to the Napoli striker.

Chelsea have also been linked with Benjamin Sesko but the Slovenian has decided to stay at RB Leipzig for at least another year.

