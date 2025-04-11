Onana ‘loses trust of coaches’ at Man Utd as 28-clean sheet stopper given ‘serious look’

Andre Onana has reportedly ‘lost the trust of coaches’ at Manchester United after a series of errors, with ‘consideration’ ongoing into a new goalkeeper signing, with a man who has 28 clean sheets this season given a ‘serious look’.

Onana had a very poor performance on Thursday night against Lyon. The first leg of United‘s Europa League quarter-final ended 2-2, and the goalkeeper was at fault for both goals.

The first, Onana failed to deal with a cross from far out, expecting a touch from an attacker, and when it didn’t come, his late attempt to parry made its way into the back of his net. The second goal saw Onana drop a shot into the path of an incoming attacker, who turned round him and into the net.

According to GIVEMESPORT, United’s goalkeeper has been ‘losing the trust of coaches in recent months’ and this has not helped, with ‘serious consideration’ to sign a replacement ongoing.

United believe the goalkeeper position is ‘an increasing problem’ so have their eyes on three men to potentially take over.

Lille’s Lucas Chevalier and Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens are on the radar, though it’s believed the former’s club will ‘put a high price tag on him’ if there’s the potential of a Premier League move.

Lammens is described in the report as ‘an intriguing option’, though United are said to have taken a ‘serious look’ at Burnley’s James Trafford, and a deal ‘cannot be ruled out’.

No goalkeeper in any of the first to third divisions worldwide has more clean sheets than Trafford’s 28 this season.

He is growing into one of the best stoppers in England, having been called up to the national squad on a couple of occasions, but not playing to this point.

Many believe once he’s playing in the Premier League, he will do, though, and at 22 years of age, he could have a lengthy spell at the top of the game.

United will also have to decide what to do with Onana, and the report states they are ‘hopeful that an offer from a Saudi club might materialise’, which would make them decent money even for a player out of form.

