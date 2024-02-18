‘One in 10 finish’ – Liverpool man told he must ‘adapt’ after ‘insane’ option could’ve backfired

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen thinks Darwin Nunez “has to adapt his way of thinking” after scoring a goal with a “one in 10” chance of success in the Reds’ last game.

Liverpool breezed past Brentford with a 4-1 win in their last game. Nunez opened the scoring in the 35th minute, registering his ninth league goal of the season in the process.

The extravagant striker was played through on goal having gone in behind the defenders, and with Diogo Jota for company, he had the option to either square it or slot the ball past the keeper.

Rather than either of those seemingly safe options, he chose an audacious lob over the keeper, and while he scored, it was not too far from hitting the crossbar and rebounding.

Former Reds striker Owen waxed lyrical about the quality of the finish, but believes Nunez has to think about taking the safer option in future, as things could have backfired given how hard a goal it was to score.

“That finish from Darwin Nunez yesterday was insane. I can’t stop watching it. And I can’t begin to explain how difficult a skill that is. Moving at pace, the ball running away from you, being inside the box with no room for error. Incredible,” Owen said on X.

“BUT, it is also further proof that if he is to get closer to becoming the great player many people think he can be, he has to adapt his way of thinking. I mean, to even consider that finish is madness. It’s a 1 in 10, 2 in 10 finish at best.

“Learning to slot, dink or go round the GK is a far more productive way to score and will increase his chances to 4 or 5 in 10, thus massively increasing his end return.”

Indeed, while Nunez is a player with a lot of quality, he also stresses people out given some of the choices he makes. Owen feels Liverpool would be grateful for him taking the safe option in future, while saving the flair for when games are already out of reach for their opponents.

“I’m really not trying to rain on his parade as that goal was pure class. But I’d rather see it when Liverpool are 3-0 up, not at 0-0,” Owen added.

