Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gus Poyet has picked out one Manchester United player who is “lucky” that Ruben Amorim was appointed.

39-year-old Amorim – who was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the summer – left Sporting Lisbon to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd last month.

Man Utd were 13th in the Premier League when he took over and they remain in this position after his first three games in charge. His side picked up four points in his first two games, but they were deservedly beaten 2-0 at the Emirates by Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Amorim is currently in the process of analysing his squad before the January transfer window and he is at least familiar with Manuel Ugarte, who previously played under the head coach at Sporting Lisbon.

One of Man Utd’s summer priorities was to sign a new defensive midfielder and Ugarte was made their top target. They looked at cheaper alternatives but signed the Uruguay international on deadline day for around £42m plus add-ons.

Ugarte was a bit-part player under former boss Ten Hag, but he’s come into the team of late. Poyet thinks the midfielder is “lucky that Amorim joined Man Utd”.

“Manuel Ugarte is lucky that Ruben Amorim has joined Manchester United as the manager,” Poyet said.

“He wasn’t a regular starter under Erik ten Hag, but now he’ll be working under a manager who he knows well.

“I like the player a lot, I think he can make a big impact at the club under a manager who made great use of his abilities at Sporting Lisbon.

“I was delighted to see him come to the Premier League, but he wasn’t starting under Erik ten Hag.

“Hopefully now he can get an extended run in the starting XI. That will help him to adapt to the Premier League and I hope he can get a good run in the side and make an impact for United.”

Poyet also believes one player could be “very important as a mentor for Ugarte”.

“Casemiro could be very important for United in acting as a mentor for Ugarte,” Poyet added.

“I said the same thing about Aurelien Tchouameni. I gave him his professional debut for Bordeaux at 18 when I was manager, he then made his move to Real Madrid and had the guidance of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro, you can’t ask for much more as a young midfielder.

“He had that time to adapt before going straight into the team, after a month Casemiro had left and Tchouameni was in the team! He hasn’t looked back since and is one of the best defensive midfielders in world football now.

“He had the guidance that prepared him for that, and you need to use these senior players in the right way to guide, whilst giving the young player the time to play. I can see the same situation with Ugarte being guided by Casemiro.”