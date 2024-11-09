‘Where are you two going to play?’ – ‘Only one’ Man Utd star ‘safe’ from Ruben Amorim axe

What does the future hold for Marcus Rashford under Ruben Amorim at Man Utd?

Paul Merson believes “only one” Manchester United player is “safe” as Ruben Amorim takes over at Old Trafford.

Amorim will become Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor after the international break and although it won’t be possible to make widespread changes quickly because of PSR concerns, heightened significantly thanks to the change of manager, reports suggest the Portuguese boss will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad.

The Red Devils players will be desperate to give a good account of themselves once Amorim takes over, but Merson doesn’t think any of them are assured of a place in Amorim’s ideal starting XI other than captain Bruno Fernandes.

“I honestly can’t because you could say seven or eight,” Merson told Sky Sports when asked how many players Amorim could look to move on.

“They haven’t got wing-backs and I look at Rashford and Garnacho and I think where are you two going to play.

“The two centre forwards they’ve got are not really the centre forward that he wants that’s going to be hectic up front, hold the ball up and let everyone join in.

“I only see Fernandes as the one for me who is a safe one. He’ll play in behind as No.10 and can play his football. He’s Portuguese he’ll know him.

“There’s so much hard work to be done there, it’s such a hard job. This is a different league, that league where they play is a different world. You come to Old Trafford you have to win every game.”

Despite his scathing assessment of United’s playing staff, Merson is confident Amorim is right for the job.

He added: “I’ve talked to people in Portugal when I’ve been in cabs and Sporting fans and two years ago they were telling me how good he was.

“They were talking rough English like me. He will get it right but it will take time because the fair play rules now don’t let you go bang, wallop, crash.

“These players at Manchester United aren’t going anywhere.”

Viktor Gyokeres has been inevitably linked with following Amorim to United, but the manager insisted he wouldn’t be making a move for the goal machine in January.

Italian website Juve Live have linked Man Utd to a defender and more realistic low-cost January addition in the form of Juventus right-back Danilo, who used to play for the Red Devils’ arch-rivals Man City.

Danilo – who captains both Juventus and Brazil – is apparently ‘on the verge of leaving’ Turin and Amorim ‘wants him’ at Man Utd in the winter transfer window.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown, who remains well-connected at Old Trafford, has confirmed that there will be little money to spend in January.

Brown told Football Insider: “The club would have made him aware of what he’ll be able to spend. They spent a lot of money getting the manager in and getting Ten Hag out.

“From what I’ve heard, there’s not a lot of money left to spend on players. The board will expect that they’ve appointed a top-line coach who can coach the players that are already available to him.

“That includes helping the younger lads to develop and helping some of the experienced ones turn in more consistent performances. On top of that, there’s the profit and sustainability situation which we know United have struggled with.

“They spent big in the summer and they left them with not much money at the end of the window. It’ll be interesting to see how Amorim approaches things and works with the players he’s got.

“He’ll be given time to assess the squad, then in the summer funds will become available and he can make the changes he feels need to be made.”