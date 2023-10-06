‘One of the best nights in history’ – Newcastle vs PSG rated ‘top three’ games ever by pundit

Micah Richards has detailed how he feels Newcastle beating Paris Saint-Germain was “one of the best nights in the history of football” and in the “top three” games ever.

To call it a giant killing would be unfair, as that would downplay just how good the Magpies have become. But the win over PSG felt like a watershed moment in the history of Newcastle.

Only a couple of seasons before, they were scrapping at the bottom end of the Premier League. Now, they’ve beaten a side who reached the Champions League final just four seasons ago – a campaign in which the Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League.

A win would have been special in itself for the first Champions League game at St James’ Park in 20 years, but a 4-1 scoreline, including goals from Geordie boys Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff, made the win just about as perfect as it could’ve gotten.

Magpies legend Alan Shearer detailed how ecstatic he was with the victory on The Rest Is Football.

“I am still buzzing and so is my head. It was amazing. It was a brilliant atmosphere at the ground. It was electric Micah [Richards] wasn’t it?”

Having also been at the game and been engulfed by the magnitude of the occasion, Richards rated the tie very highly in response.

“Oh my God, Alan, you are playing it down. It was one of the best nights in the history of football! I am going top three [games of all time],” he said.

“Newcastle haven’t been in the Champions League for 20 years and the atmosphere was buzzing.

“The Geordies – respect to the Geordies. I love the Geordie people. It was absolutely brilliant, you could feel the atmosphere and they had no fear.”

After such a long hiatus from Europe’s elite competition, Newcastle couldn’t have wished for a much better game than they got.

They’re now in the box seat in Group F, and from what they’ve shown so far, there’s no reason to suggest they shouldn’t reach the knockout stages and potentially go even further in the Champions League.

