‘One of the best’ Havertz admires ex-Spurs star and reveals relationship with Gyokeres

Kai Havertz has been full of admiration for Harry Kane in the build-up to Arsenal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening, whilst also revealing the friendship he has developed with Viktor Gyokeres.

Havertz has managed to put himself at the top of the pile for the number nine role at Arsenal, having started as the front man in eight of the 11 competitive games Arsenal have played so far this season.

In those eight starts, Havertz has scored three goals, including two in the Premier League.

Not the most fantastic scoring record, and nothing like his opposite striker for Wednesday evening’s Champions League fixture- Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

Kane has 280 goals for Arsenal’s direct rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, and has scored 155 goals in 157 games since moving to Germany three years ago.

So it’s no surprise that Havertz, who has scored fewer goals in his whole career than Kane has scored since joining Bayern, sees the England captain as some kind of idol.

When asked by Men in Blazers for a player he tries to model his game on, Havertz said: “I love Harry Kane. For me he’s one of the best strikers I’ve seen in my life.

“He’s probably also not a proper number nine, but still the numbers he produces and also assists, and how he links up and helps the team when they’re deep or something is amazing – so he is definitely someone that I look up to.”

Havertz may get the chance to line up against his role model in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and he will be hoping the Bayern star man won’t be able to replicate his excellent goalscoring form of recent years.

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Havertz speaks on his relationship with Gyokeres

Mikel Arteta brought Gyokeres to Arsenal in the summer of 2025, signing the Swedish forward for £67 million from Sporting Lisbon, where he had netted a whopping 97 goals in 102 games.

But despite steady numbers in his first season, where Arsenal won the league for the first time in 22 years, Gyokeres has fallen out of favour at Arsenal, where he now sits second choice behind Havertz.

This season, he has started just three competitive games, played in eight overall, and has zero goal contributions. Yikes.

Despite this, and despite their competition for a starting spot, Havertz and Gyokeres have a strong relationship, that is, according to Havertz (I’m sure Gyokeres isn’t quite as keen, seeing as he’s lost his spot and all).

Speaking on his relationship with the Swedish striker, Havertz said: “We connected well from day one, and no one is angry if someone else plays.

“I know Viktor; he wants to play every game like I do, but when the referee blows the whistle or when the training session is finished, we put that aside and be teammates and achieve things together and that’s what we do. He is a top guy and a top striker.”

The pair even play padel together, and when asked who the better player is, Havertz replied: “If you asked him he would say him for sure… I think he has more power, but I have the better technique!” Similar to football, then, really.

But it looks as though the end looms for Gyokeres at Arsenal, with a price now reportedly being set for the striker, and replacements already being eyed up.