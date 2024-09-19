‘One paced’ Man Utd signing ‘caught off guard’ as fitness and pace concerns revealed

Joshua Zirkzee is “one paced” and has been “caught off guard” by Premier League football according to a former Manchester United star.

Zirkzee joined United in a £36.5m deal from Bologna and came off the bench to score on his Premier League debut against Fulham.

The 23-year-old also impressed during the international break for the Netherlands but former United full-back Paul Parker isn’t impressed, and is adamant Rasmus Hojlund will get straight back into the starting XI when he returns from injury, in place of the “one paced” striker.

“Once Højlund is back from injury he will start because you need a focal point. He’s needed. I can’t see how Zirkzee gets in the team,” Parker told bettingexpert.

“Who do you take out to bring him in? Do you take out a wide player? Unless ten Hag changes the system I can’t see how Zirkzee plays and I don’t know his best position.

“Can he win the ball back? I look at him and when he starts games, his socks are around his ankles and he looks like he’s ran a half marathon before he’s even started a game. I’m not sure how fit he is. There’s no great burst in his runs or a change of pace. He’s very one paced. I just don’t know. Capello said the pace of the game in England has caught Zirkzee off guard.”

Parker is though impressed by the signing of Noussair Mazraoui, who’s slotted in nicely at right-back, while he’s encouraged by the displays of Matthijs de Ligt.

Parker added: “I am a big Wan Bisakka fan. I like what he does. I think he was sold too cheaply. West Ham fans have taken to him already. Mazraoui has come in and pundits questioned him because he can’t get in the Bayern Munich team. There’s so much politics in football now and managers don’t have the say they used to because of the way contracts are written so when a player isn’t playing, you can’t always judge them.

“Kimmich was playing in front of him but that was quite tactical. Bayern are one of the most political clubs with the old boys that sit and watch the club play and be heavily involved in the club. But everyone at United has latched onto Mazraoui and for £13m they have 100% improved at right back. He’s not as good in terms of 1 vs 1 defending but as a right back he’s got everything you want in today’s game. He’s one of the best right backs United have had since Sir Alex Ferguson’s day based on these early games. He’s put some solid footings and has made the right back position his own. Dalot is going to have to work to get game time if Luke Shaw comes back fit. I think Mazraoui has got more about him. I hope de Ligt can follow and play games consistently.

“De Ligt adds more pace and the ball shifts quicker with him in the back line. The main issue with the defence right now is they don’t have a left footed left back because of Shaw’s injuries. Dalot has done a great job but you do need that outlet. It’s a problem. That wide left player who is Rashford right now would benefit from having a left footed left back. It’ll be interesting to see how Shaw fits in when he comes back. There’s no time to wait. It’s crazy that Luke Shaw went to the Euro’s when he shouldn’t have.”