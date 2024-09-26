Including new Liverpool signing Giorgi Mamardashvili, here are the best youngsters (23 years old at most) out on loan from all 20 Premier League clubs.

Arsenal: Karl Hein

Arsenal have promising young winger Charles Sagoe Jr out on loan at Shrewsbury but there is no real competition for 22-year-old goalkeeper Karl Hein. He is already Estonia No. 1 (Mart Poom is presumably his back-up) and has kept three clean sheets for Real Valladolid this season, although he was humbled by letting in seven against Barcelona and three at Real Madrid, still playing quite well against the latter and making six saves.

Hein must have asked to leave on loan because there was certainly a place for him in Mikel Arteta’s squad with Aaron Ramsdale’s departure. He could have stepped up into the benchwarmer role but is first choice at a La Liga club instead, which is probably better. We say probably because Joan Garcia was reportedly desperate to swap Espanyol for Arsenal.

Aston Villa: Samuel Iling-Junior

Choosing between Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea was far from straightforward. Both are temporarily at big European clubs in Bologna and Valencia after joining from Juventus in the Douglas Luiz transfer.

Unai Emery didn’t have space for either in his squad for the season but these are two good moves, especially for Iling-Junior, who will pick up crucial Champions League experience with the Italian side.

Bournemouth: Daniel Jebbison

Jebbison has a lot to work on and Bournemouth will hope he develops nicely at Watford this season. It is not going too well currently for the 21-year-old, who has zero goals in three Championship appearances this term after two cameos off the bench for the Cherries in the Premier League.

His comical miss at Norwich last weekend summed up Jebbison’s start to life at Vicarage Road. There is still plenty of potential there and who knows, when he scores one, the floodgates might open.

Brentford: Myles Peart-Harris

Peart-Harris made Thomas Frank’s bench on matchday one in 2024/25 but was loaned out to Championship side Swansea, making his debut off the bench against West Brom and getting his first win two weeks later at home to Norwich.

The 22-year-old is an attacking midfield player but Swansea boss Luke Williams has said he could play up front during his loan spell.

Brighton: Valentin Barco

Out of every club in the Premier League, Brighton without a shadow of a doubt have the best crop of young talent out on loan. The loan system has been very good to them, with Moises Caicedo among those who have developed abroad and been sold for a colossal profit.

Ibrahim Osman, Barco, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Jeremy Sarmiento and Facundo Buonanotte are all outstanding young talents who will likely develop very nicely this term. It is very difficult to pick one and our honest logic is based off who we think will play the most this season, and that is Barco at Sevilla.

Brighton beat several clubs to Barco’s signature – including Manchester City – and will be watching him very keenly in Spain this term. The summer arrival of Ferdi Kadioglu has not helped the Argentine, mind.

Chelsea: Armando Broja

Surprisingly, there are not that many options at Chelsea; we thought there would be loads. They do have plenty of young players out on loan but only Armando Broja and Lesley Ugochukwu jumped out at us. Mike Penders and Aaron Anselmino might both be superior but neither have even stepped foot on Stamford Bridge and we know virtually nothing about either of them.

Broja is currently injured so is still waiting to make his Everton debut, which cannot come soon enough for a team in disarray. His loan spell at Southampton was decent and the second half of last season at Fulham was dire. Sean Dyche will probably take something in the middle from the Albanian international.

Crystal Palace: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The two Crystal Palace options in Rak-Sakyi and Naouirou Ahamada seemed promising but Rak-Sakyi’s start at Sheffield United has been poor and Ahamada hasn’t played a single minute for Rennes’ first team.

Given that the former is actually playing – and at a decent level – we have opted for him. Rak-Sakyi is a promising winger getting plenty of minutes at Bramall Lane but he needs to improve on the ball and show more effort off it if he is to keep getting those minutes. Some Blades fans are already calling for him to be dropped for Andre Brooks.

Everton: Harry Tyrer

Everton don’t give us a boatload of options because any promising youngsters would be starting for them.

Nevertheless, young Tyrer is out on loan at Blackpool and to completely contradict ourselves, has no chance of becoming the Toffees’ first-choice goalkeeper while Jordan Pickford is there. He has kept one clean sheet in three League One games as Blackpool try to earn promotion back up to the Championship.

Fulham: Luke Harris

It was between Birmingham City loanee Luke Harris and Gorica’s Adrion Pajaziti for Fulham. We have gone for the former because at least some people have heard of him. He is currently sidelined but scored on his Blues debut and is a regular for Wales Under-21s.

Ipswich: Cameron Humphreys

Elkan Baggott’s loan clubs are improving every year but Cameron Humphreys is our man here.

The 20-year-old midfielder is already endearing himself to the Wycombe fans after his winner against Cambridge United last weekend and goal against Rotherham United on his debut. He is one to watch in League One.

Leicester City: Tom Cannon

Dundee have Sammy Braybrooke on loan from Leicester and is worth a mention, but the Foxes’ most promising young player temporarily away is Cannon, who is now at Stoke City in the second tier.

Sure, no shots on target, won contests or big chances created in his first two appearances – both in the starting XI – for the Potters is a slow start, but he is a decent young player who deserves time.

Liverpool: Giorgi Mamardashvili

It feels weird to say that Mamardashvili qualifies but he is in fact 23 years young, not in his early 30s as he looks. He is the best young goalkeeper in the world with the potential to be the best. This signing is a masterstroke from Liverpool and Valencia are very happy to keep him for another year.

Stefan Bajcetic is also out on loan and a very promising player. Letting him leave was brave from Arne Slot but after an injury-struck 23/24, it probably makes sense.

Manchester City: Yan Couto

Man City are very, very good at getting big transfer fees for players who have never actually played for them and will surely do the same with Couto when he eventually leaves permanently. The 22-year-old Brazilian played for Girona last season and is at Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund for 24/25.

The Germans have reportedly paid a €4m loan fee, which is only €2m less than the amount City paid to sign him from Coritiba four years ago. There is an obligation to buy if certain requirements are met and the Premier League champions will make another €30m when they inevitably are.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Man City 2-2 Arsenal: A quite ridiculous end to a quite ridiculous game

👉 Manchester City and Arsenal share pyrrhic draw with Pep Guardiola left to count greater cost

👉 Tetchy Mikel Arteta gives ‘unbelievable’ reaction to Arsenal draw and red card against Man City

Manchester United: Joe Hugill

Surprisingly, Man Utd do not have a load of impressive young players out on loan this season. The best of the bunch is arguably Hugill, who is on loan at Wigan Athletic in League One and has scored three in eight for his temporary club.

Young goalkeeper Radek Vitek is worth an honourable mention. He would have been our pick but has tore his ACL, so he is hardly one to watch this year; he will be the one doing the watching unfortunately.

Newcastle United: Harrison Ashby

The signing of Ashby has been completely pointless so far but a season in the Championship with QPR could be perfect. That is if he actually plays. So far, his only minutes came in the Carabao Cup defeat to London rivals Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest: Marko Stamenic

Slim pickings for the third team in a row. New Zealand international Stamenic is on loan at, you guessed it, Olympiacos. He can play anywhere through the middle and has featured four times in the Greek top flight so far this campaign.

Under contract until 2029, Forest must highly rate the 22-year-old midfielder.

Southampton: Shea Charles

It was very difficult choosing between Charles and Sam Edozie – who is at Anderlecht in Belgium – but we have gone with the former in this instance.

Northern Ireland international Charles is a highly-rated deep-lying midfielder who joined Southampton from Manchester City for around £10m last summer and made 38 appearances in his first season at St Mary’s.

He is back in the Championship, striving for improvement at Sheffield Wednesday and it is going well so far. He has not been outstanding but in only two league appearances, has done enough to show that he can make Wednesday a better team.

Tottenham: Alfie Devine

Spurs have some fantastic teenagers on their hands, from Lucas Bergvall to Ashley Phillips. Like the latter, Devine, Dane Scarlett and Alejo Veliz are out on loan this term.

The most promising young player Spurs have loaned out is Devine. The 20-year-old playmaker started well on loan at Plymouth Argyle in the second half of 23/24 but gradually faded away before returning to his parent club. A fresh opportunity in Belgium is upon him, with Westerlo bringing him in.

Devine came off the bench at half time to make his debut at Anderlecht and then played the full 90 in the home defeat to Antwerp.

Bryan Gil is 23 and out on loan as well, for what it’s worth. We are absolutely not having him though.

West Ham: George Earthy

At Bristol City for the year, young Earthy has not featured in his side’s last three Championship matches but is highly rated at West Ham.

Wolves: Hugo Bueno

Like with Gil at Tottenham, we are not having Fabio Silva here. No chance.

Perhaps it is the fatigue of getting to team 20 that has seen us snub him and Ki-Jana Hoever, with Bueno very nearly suffering from the same fate.

Feyenoord are a very handy side and that is where the Spaniard is for the season. He registered an assist in his only Eredivisie appearance and has missed the other three through injury. Wolves will probably be hoping he can increase his value for a sale at the end of the season.

READ NEXT: Ex-Man Utd defender Varane makes star-studded XI of players who retired too early