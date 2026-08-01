One per club: Premier League players who need a loan move

Which of these will be on the move?

With the transfer window now in full swing and the new season not too far from starting, players will be starting to get a clearer idea of where they fit in the plans of their clubs.

There are those on the fringes might be beginning to panic about a potential lack of gametime. But there’s still time for them to secure their next moves.

In some cases, hopes for a long-term future with their club might make a loan move the most feasible option. We’ve picked out one player from each Premier League club who should be looking for a loan move within the next month.

Arsenal – Ethan Nwaneri

A player Arsenal have always had high hopes for, Nwaneri spent the second half of last season out on loan for the first time in his career.

But his time with Marseille didn’t really take off. He scored twice from 11 games for them, which was decent enough, but he hasn’t returned to north London with the kind of momentum he’d have hoped for.

Furthermore, the emergence of Max Dowman as Arsenal’s latest wonderkid has put a question mark over Nwaneri’s place in their long-term plans.

But selling him now might be too hasty. Still only 19 and under the long-term contract he signed last summer, Nwaneri has ample time to go out on loan again and establish himself more.

Arsenal could come to regret losing Nwaneri so soon. Making any exit a temporary one, as long as they can raise any other funds they need with alternative sales, would be sensible.

Aston Villa – Alysson

It was only in January that Villa signed Alysson, but his 47 minutes of gametime since over three separate appearances suggest he isn’t quite ready for English football at the top level.

The Brazilian is 20 years old and earned more than 2000 minutes of action at Gremio as a teenager, so should be conscious of stagnating.

Bournemouth – Julio Soler

Bournemouth players have a new manager to impress this season after Marco Rose replaced Andoni Iraola.

One player Iraola relied heavily on last season was Adrien Truffert at left-back, which in turn limited Soler’s space for gametime.

Soler, now 21, was linked with a loan to Watford in January but stayed put. Rose may have other ideas, only time will tell, but a bigger platform might be beneficial.

MORE The top 20 biggest transfers of the summer 2026 window…

Brentford – Kaye Furo

Since joining Brentford from Club Brugge in January, Furo has only featured three times.

The addition of Callum Wilson on a free transfer has pushed him further down the pecking order and so Brentford will be receptive to loan offers for the 19-year-old.

Brighton – Tommy Watson

Simple one here as reports state Brighton have agreed to send Watson out on loan to Millwall.

After only making six appearances in the Premier League last season, a spell in the Championship should do the 20-year-old winger no harm.

Chelsea – Omari Kellyman

No club does loan exits quite like Chelsea. You can probably expect more than one player to be shipped off on those terms before the window shuts.

That could include players who were part of the first-team squad last season, but one who was out on loan who probably should be again is Kellyman.

The former £19m signing from Aston Villa was playing in League One last season with Cardiff City and it was a decent spell, including 11 goals and a promotion to the Championship.

But new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso hooked him after 19 minutes of their first pre-season friendly, which either suggests he doesn’t have a big space in his plans for Kellyman or that the injury issues that have hampered him since his move may have reared their ugly head again.

If Kellyman is fit enough to find a new club this summer, Chelsea should be looking at the Championship for his next step.

Coventry City – Jahnoah Markelo

The step up from the Championship to the Premier League might be too much too soon for some Coventry players, with Markelo identified as a candidate to be loaned out.

Rangers have been linked with the 23-year-old winger, who only joined the Sky Blues in January but hasn’t been signposted for a prominent top-flight role by Frank Lampard.

Crystal Palace – Caleb Kphora

With Palace adding Oscar Mingueza to their right-back department to support Daniel Munoz, 20-year-old Kphora would struggle to challenge for a place in his preferred position.

He didn’t manage to play at all last season and is currently on the injury list with a back issue. Once he’s back up and running, a loan move into the EFL might be logical.

Everton – Adam Aznou

Everton signing a Bayern Munich prospect last summer sounded like a fairly big deal for them, but Aznou just hasn’t been able to force his way into David Moyes’ plans yet.

The 20-year-old left-back has only played as a sub in one FA Cup game for Everton so far.

But if Bayern thought he had potential then perhaps so should Everton. A loan spell like the one Bayern sent him on with Valladolid in 2025 might help them make a better judgement on him.

Fulham – Jonah Kusi-Asare

It was via a loan deal that Fulham signed Kusi-Asare this winter, before making his move from Bayern Munich permanent.

But plans to sign Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid, to appease new boss Alvaro Arbeloa, might close off Kusi-Asare’s immediate route into the starting XI.

The 19-year-old split his time between Fulham’s first team and under-21s while on loan, but now’s the time to mix it with the big boys more regularly.

Hull City – Mason Burstow

Spending Hull’s promotion-winning campaign out on loan in League One doesn’t suggest Burstow will be a big part of their top-flight plans.

The 22-year-old former Chelsea striker hopeful is reportedly set for another stint in the third tier with Sheffield Wednesday.

MORE: Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2026

Ipswich Town – Kayne van Oevelen

Van Oevelen has only just joined Ipswich, but very much as one for the future.

With Kjell Scherpen arriving as a new first choice goalkeeper and Christian Walton having signed a new contract earlier this year, it might be best for the 22-year-old newbie to develop elsewhere for a year.

The Premier League newcomers are reportedly considering it.

Leeds United – Charlie Crew

Crew could be in the last chance saloon in terms of making it at Leeds, with a second loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season not going to plan and being terminated early.

Leeds could consider selling the midfielder this summer but another loan might come into play, given he’s still under contract until 2028.

Crew, 20 years of age and already capped twice by Wales, needs to find somewhere to build up his experience.

Liverpool – Giorgi Mamardashvili

This would be a big call just a year after his arrival from Valencia, but if Alisson isn’t going anywhere just yet, Liverpool need to keep Mamardashvili on his toes.

Alisson is somewhat injury prone for a goalkeeper, true. Mamardashvili would get chances to play if he stayed. But as a former Valencia number one, he can’t risk a second season of being a benchwarmer.

Liverpool, too, need as much evidence as possible to know if Mamardashvili is capable of replacing Alisson next year or not. If they can get him playing regularly out on loan, they’ll have more to make their decision on.

As for the vacancy for backing up Alisson, Liverpool could make a short-term signing, reintegrate Vitezslav Jaros after his loan spell with Ajax or, if it comes to it, just plug the gap with last season’s third choice, Freddie Woodman.

Manchester City – Claudio Echeverri

Enzo Maresca is said to want a bigger squad than Pep Guardiola did, which might mean some City fringe players have to just put up with bit-part roles.

But one that City need to make sure is developing with substantial gametime is attacking midfielder Echeverri.

He had two loan spells last season, but the first with Bayer Leverkusen didn’t go to plan and the second at Girona only saw him score once.

The highly-rated 20-year-old needs to prove what he can do consistently if he’s going to fulfil his potential and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him go on loan for a third time.

Manchester United – Tyler Fletcher

United have a few prospects to make decisions about, with the likes of Shea Lacey and the Fletcher brothers now knocking on the first-team door.

All have a chance of playing their cards for a role in Michael Carrick’s plans. But if United do get their hands on a third midfield signing, it might be best for one of the Fletchers to leave.

Jack is the one with more appearances for United so far, but Tyler made it into Scotland’s squad for the World Cup.

To keep that momentum going, a loan move – even if United are somewhat hesitant at the moment – might help him.

Newcastle United – Alex Murphy

After playing on loan in League One a couple of years ago with Bolton, Murphy barely made a dent in the Newcastle first team last season.

The defender, now 22, still has a couple of years left on his contract and thus Newcastle would be able to sanction a loan move for him if they still feel he can return in the future – or if it helps boost his value ahead of next year at least.

Nottingham Forest – Zach Abbott

Abbott began to make a minor breakthrough with Forest last season, but the majority of his appearances were in the Europa League and not the Premier League.

You can usually count on Forest to make a bundle of signings, so Abbott might be squeezed out.

But the 20-year-old is one to monitor the development of if Forest can find a suitable Championship-level next step for him.

Sunderland – Romaine Mundle

Mundle only managed two starts in the Premier League last season for Sunderland, struggling to keep up with the competition they brought in after promotion.

With two years left on his contract, crunch time is approaching for the 23-year-old winger. He finds himself at a bit of a crossroads as the jury remains out on whether he can establish himself in the top flight.

Spending time away from the club on loan might help him gear up for another attempt or at least help him find a more suitable destination to settle at.

Tottenham Hotspur – Souza

When Spurs tried to sign Andy Robertson in January but failed, they reinforced at left-back anyway by picking up Brazilian prospect Souza.

Now, Spurs have actually signed Robertson this summer, which will make it hard for Souza to significantly add to his four appearances for the club so far.

The 20-year-old, who arrived from Santos, probably needs a bedding-in period in European football.

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