The loan system can make or break careers, while other Premier League players fall into the abyss during underwhelming spells abroad or in the lower leagues.

Here is one forgotten player per Premier League club who has returned following a loan spell in 2023/24.

Arsenal: Charlie Patino

The Gunners are proud of their Hale End academy with Bukayo Saka currently running the show on the right wing having came through the youth ranks at Arsenal. Charlie Patino is a player with a big reputation within the club but it has not yet happened for him under Mikel Arteta. He was expected to leave last summer but instead joined Swansea City on loan. He returns with big question marks hanging over his future at the Emirates.

Unfortunately for Patino, it is very difficult for a young central midfielder to come in and influence one of the Big Six. Unless you’re Kobbie Mainoo and your Big Six team is rubbish. Patino might be highly-rated, but he is clearly not at Mainoo’s level and it looks like Arsenal will cut ties with him this summer.

Aston Villa: Leander Dendoncker

Belgian midfielder Dendoncker will likely be sold by Villa in the summer transfer window. He is officially deadwood.

Dendoncker spent the second half of last season on loan at Napoli and returns worth roughly half what Villa paid Wolves for his services.

Bournemouth: Gavin Kilkenny

Kilkenny is our man purely because I recalled writing about him once before. The time between then and now? It’s all a blur.

Brentford: Paris Maghoma

Can you forget about someone you didn’t know existed in the first place? Slim pickings, this one. There’s always one. Or five.

Brighton: Mahmoud Dahoud

Part of Germany’s Euro 2024 squad after a great year at Stuttgart, Deniz Undav was too mainstream. At the colossal footballing establishment of Glasgow Rangers, so was Abdallah Sima. That leaves us with Mahmoud Dahoud, the rhyming-named German who some of us tipped to be the signing of the 2023/24 season.

His first half to the season was forgettable at best after joining from Borussia Dortmund. And then the second half of his season was forgettable at best after joining Stuttgart on loan.

Chelsea: Angelo

The Blues loaned out tonnes of players last summer, including Angelo to Strasbourg and Gabriel Slonina to KAS Eupen. Blimey was it hard to pick one over the other. Angelo is our choice purely because we aren’t sure he even exists.

Crystal Palace: Malcolm Ebiowei

There was big competition for this guy’s signature during his Derby County days. Serie B side Pisa now lead the race to sign him so that’s where he is right now; it is anyone’s guess where he lands following his six-month loan at Belgian second division side RWD Molenbeek.

Everton: Mason Holgate

It was Holgate or Neal Maupay and Maupay’s social media presence and notable sh*thousery throughout his career means he is very difficult to forget.

The defender returns after a miserable spell with Sheffield United in the second half of last season.

Fulham: Kevin Mbabu

Known best for being a handy card when starting off your Ultimate Team, Swiss right-back Mbabu joined Fulham from Wolfsburg in July 2022 and has done absolutely nothing for the Cottagers since then. Is there a more Turkish Super Lig player out there who doesn’t currently play in Turkey? Absolutely not.

Ipswich: Freddie Ladapo

Again, slim pickings here. We are drawn to Ladapo as he is the only name the Premier League snob that I am recognised. That and he is a Mariners legend on my Grimsby Town Football Manager save. What a player he was. Bagsman.

Apologies for the virtual football references back to back.

Leicester City: Boubakary Soumare

This guy is still employed by Leicester City. I know, right?

Liverpool: Rhys Williams

Probably the most fitting of every inclusion, you likely did forget about the existence of Rhys Williams. Soumare is a decent shout as well, to be fair.

Williams featured a bit during Liverpool’s injury-ravaged title defence in 2020/21, joining Nat Phillips (another returning loanee) in helping them qualify for the Champions League behind closed doors. He is not in Arne Slot’s plans and a permanent transfer beckons.

Manchester City: Maximo Perrone

Young midfielder Perrone has two Man City appearances and could return to be Kalvin Phillips’ replacement on the bench. It is so obvious that Rodri is going to pick up a serious injury while on holiday on the day after Phillips is sold.

Perrone spent 23/24 on loan at Las Palmas in Spain and in truth, it is impossible to predict what Pep Guardiola has planned for him. He didn’t do much for Las Palmas so being a benchwarmer at the Etihad might be a tad on the ambitious side.

Manchester United: Hannibal Mejbri

Passion merchant Hannibal went to Sevilla in the winter transfer window and instantly fell out with their manager. Ideal.

He returns to Man Utd with his long-term future up in the air.

Newcastle United: Isaac Hayden

The drabs of the Mike Ashley era gave us a few contenders, while PIF signing Garang Kuol was also considered. But Isaac Hayden is our final choice.

The 29-year-old (yes, he is only 29) has not played for Newcastle United since December 2021 and is available for transfer this summer as Eddie Howe looks to offload plenty of deadwood. Jeff Hendrick and Paul Dummett leaving is a good start.

Nottingham Forest: Lewis O’Brien

Bloody tonnes of returning loanees this lot has. You have Hwang Ui-jo, Josh Bowler and Emmanuel Dennis, but our pick is Lewis O’Brien, who has had a tough time of it since leaving Huddersfield Town for Nottingham Forest.

Southampton: Armel Bella-Kotchap

We had high expectations of Bella-Kotchap after a very promising start to life at Southampton but their relegation saw him move to Dutch giants PSV on a temporary basis. He returns to the south coast and Russell Martin has a decision to make. Still 22 years young, there is a chance we see him partner Taylor Harwood-Bellis in 24/25.

Honourable mention goes to big striker Paul Onuachu.

Tottenham: Alejo Veliz

Djed Spence is hardly a forgotten footballer. Veliz is.

It was a great signing at the time but in a year at Spurs, the young striker has done nothing. Another loan probably makes sense.

West Ham: Callum Marshall

Flynn Downes’ permanent move to Southampton has thrown a spanner in the works, leaving us even shorter of options with Downes’ inclusion a bold one anyway.

Promising Northern Ireland international Marshall gets the nod instead. He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom.

Wolves: Chiquinho

Another incredible inclusion, falling into the same elite bracket as Liverpool’s Williams. Tricky winger Chiquinho showed glimpses of his ability before being shipped out on loan to Portuguese side Famalicao last summer. He returns with a chance to impress Gary O’Neil in pre-season and fill the void left by Adama Traore. If there is a void. The vaseline on the bench is very dusty, we know that much.

