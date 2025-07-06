With Hollywood duo Birmingham City and Wrexham targeting Premier League stars in pursuit of promotion from the Championship, we have done them the favour of picking one star per top-flight club for them to sign this summer…

Arsenal: Reiss Nelson

It was slim pickings at Arsenal, with Albert Sambi Lokonga perhaps the only alternative to Nelson after both players had uninspiring loan spells at Sevilla and Fulham in 2024/25 respectively.

Nelson, having missed half of the campaign with a hamstring injury, only made 11 Premier League appearances for the Cottagers in 24/25 and desperately needs to get his career back on track. A return to Europe is perhaps the next step, though a move to Birmingham, who should be a serious title contender, to play against weaker opposition could do the 25-year-old’s confidence the world of good.

Aston Villa: Ross Barkley

The former England international was an astute signing for the Villans after his return to prominence at relegated Luton Town, as he added necessary competition to Unai Emery’s squad ahead of their Champions League campaign.

The 31-year-old is hardly indispensable after only making three Premier League starts in 2024/25. He is also entering the stage of his career when money talks with his next move, and he would be a leading star for Birmingham or Wrexham.

Bournemouth: Adam Smith

The 34-year-old has been a great servant for the Cherries, making 360 appearances dating back to their pre-Premier League days in 2014.

Smith has certainly proven himself in the Premier League but is on the brink of being cast aside for a new and shinier upgrade in Julian Araujo, who is primed for a breakout year in 2025/26 after having his debut season derailed by injury.

Still, the elder statesman hasn’t declined too much and would be a very strong asset in the Championship.

Brentford: Fabio Carvalho

I made the foolish mistake of selecting Carvalho to be the Premier League signing of the season in 2024/25. What an idiot…

Carvalho has bundles of ability and potential, but his spell at Brentford is yet to get off the ground and it would not be surprising were he to leave – at least on loan – this summer. He tore it up at Hull City at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and would shine brighter as a big fish for Birmingham and/or Wrexham.

Brighton: James Milner

Milner in Welcome to Wrexham would be box-office television…

With Paul Mullin leaving, the documentary series needs a new star and that spot has Boring Milner’s name written all over it. Besides this, the uber professional former Liverpool and Man City star would get significantly more game time at these clubs than Brighton and this is what he deserves for the final year or two of his extraordinary career.

Burnley: Ashley Barnes

If you’ve followed Wrexham’s transfer business in recent seasons, you’ll be well aware that they love a striker signing. They hoarded the best forwards in League One last campaign and could do the same this term, starting with Barnes.

The 35-year-old returned to Burnley in January for a final nostalgia run at Turf Moor, but he’ll barely feature in the Premier League and would be the perfect fit for Phil Parkinson’s side in their route one approach.

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling

“Wrexham would have to offer him a great package to convince him to sign. It would be interesting to see, but Ryan Reynolds would have to get the chequebook out.”

These were the words of Emmanuel Petit on Sterling in April this year. It says a lot about the extremity of the winger’s decline that a move to Wrexham is even an apparent talking point, but he could be forced to give it serious consideration as his days in the Premier League could be over after his non-event of a loan at Arsenal.

Crystal Palace: David Ozoh

Ozoh is a far more feasible target than Sterling and he should be on the shortlist at Birmingham and Wrexham.

Palace have shown Premier League rivals the way with their calculated raids for the Championship’s best up-and-coming talents, while Ozoh, like Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, is a great prospect from their academy. The 20-year-old was a standout in the second tier with Derby before muscle injuries ruined his loan spell, and he would benefit from a second opportunity at this level before breaking through at Selhurst Park.

Everton: Seamus Coleman

After Coleman’s final game at Goodison Park was cut short due to injury, he’s likely keen on featuring for Everton in their first season at their new stadium.

But the best days are behind the Premier League great and he would have a more satisfying role at Birmingham/Wrexham, with significantly more game time going with his leadership responsibilities.

Fulham: Harrison Reed

Reed has fallen by the wayside as Fulham have steadily progressed under Marco Silva, as injuries contributed to him only making 17 appearances for the Cottagers last season. The Premier League club would surely be happy to keep him, but he would be a statement signing for either of the Hollywood pair.

Leeds United: Patrick Bamford

Honestly, it’s quite surprising that Bamford has lasted at Leeds until now, as he’s struggled to remain fit consistently in recent seasons and lost favour with supporters.

Daniel Farke’s side have also arguably outgrown Bamford, with the 31-year-old facing a season on the periphery if he sticks around, even if he avoids injury. Alternatively, he could join a host of other aged strikers at Wrexham.

Liverpool: Lewis Koumas

While Wrexham mostly opt for older strikers, their squad has a nice balance with youth sprinkled in, and 19-year-old Liverpool Welshman Koumas is a no-brainer loan signing for the newly-promoted side after he made waves at Stoke City in 2024/25.

Manchester City: Kalvin Phillips

You know it’s bad for Phillips when even his beloved Leeds United are turning their noses up at a move for the Manchester City flop.

Two poor loans at West Ham and Ipswich Town have added to his misery after his misinformed move to Man City to be Rodri’s understudy, with his dramatic downfall seemingly leaving him without a future in the Premier League.

Phillips may feel it’s too soon to consider cash-out moves to the MLS or Saudi Pro League at 29, but these, plus a step down to the Championship, are among the very few options for the fallen midfielder.

Manchester United: Chido Obi

Positives were few and far between for Man Utd during their disastrous 24/25 campaign, but the emergence of youngsters was a saving grace, with Obi, Ayden Heaven and Harry Amass earning plaudits for standing up while their experienced teammates hid.

There’s even an argument that former Arsenal starlet Obi was Man Utd’s best striker last season, though that’s more down to Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, less so, struggling for most of the campaign.

Still, with the Red Devils surely signing a new striker this summer, opportunities will be limited for the 17-year-old next term and a loan to Birmingham/Wrexham would be beneficial for his development.

Newcastle United: Isaac Hayden

Hayden, like Bamford, already should have been offloaded by his current club, but the 30-year-old midfielder is still clinging onto his Premier League pay cheque.

He is coming off back-to-back Championship loans at QPR and Portsmouth, so would be a safe pair of hands for Birmingham and Wrexham as a reliable squad player.

Nottingham Forest: Lewis O’Brien

Birmingham have already been working on a deal to sign O’Brien, who is a very good Championship player but not quite up to the Premier League standard.

Sunderland: Alan Browne

Browne joined the Black Cats on a free transfer from Preston in 2024, tasked with adding much-needed know-how to an inexperienced squad. The midfielder did his job, but has already been cast aside by summer signings.

He could do with stepping back down to the Championship, where he’d be a good signing for most clubs at the level.

Tottenham Hotspur: Ben Davies

Wrexham have been linked with an audacious move for the veteran Welshman, who is coming off a spell as a utility centre-back amid Tottenham’s severe injury crisis. Last season’s showings prove he’s far better as a left-back, but he would still be quite the get for Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac.

West Ham United: Maxwel Cornet

Cornet, remember him?

It’s been downhill for the forward since his nine-goal purple patch at Burnley in 2020/21, as he’s subsequently only scored a single goal in 23 Premier League matches at West Ham and Southampton, while he ended last season with an injury-disrupted spell at Genoa.

The 28-year-old has shown in brief flashes what he’s capable of, and that could come out again if he moves to the Championship, though I have my doubts…

Wolves: Sam Johnstone

Johnstone’s days as a Premier League No.1 are behind him, but he could still be one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship, or at least a very well-paid backup.