One Premier League team ‘remains at risk’ with ‘no’ clubs ‘charged with PSR breaches’ for 2023/24

Leicester City ‘remain at risk’, but ‘no’ Premier League clubs have been ‘charged with Profit and Sustainability breaches’ for the 2023/24 season.

PSR rules – which permit teams from losing more than £105m over three years – have been a thorn in the side of Premier League clubs in recent years as several teams have been forced to sell academy products in pure profit transfers to balance the books.

This was especially the case in the summer as teams sold youth players to Premier League rivals at a price higher than their market value as they did each other a favour.

Last season, Everton and Nottingham Forest were docked points for breaches in the previous three-year period, while Chelsea, Aston Villa and Leicester were among the clubs at risk this time and had to think out of the box with sales in the summer.

Despite this, a report from The Times confirmed the ‘Premier League has not charged any clubs for breaches of PSR rules last season, though Leicester remain at risk pending the outcome of their ongoing legal case.

The report explained:

‘The club are still involved in a legal dispute with the league over its jurisdiction relating to the 2022-23 season and that has to reach a conclusion before any new charges can be brought. Leicester won the initial case in September but the league has appealed.’

‘All other top-flight clubs have been declared to be compliant after submitting their 2023-24 accounts before the December 31 deadline.

‘In September, Leicester won a legal challenge on the basis that the Premier League did not have jurisdiction after they had been relegated in 2023. The club said they had identified “flaws” in the Premier League rules.’

Regarding their case against Leicester, the Premier League said in a statement: “Issues as to the jurisdiction of the Premier League over Leicester City Football Club in relation to PSR compliance are currently the subject of confidential arbitration proceedings.

“Accordingly, neither the league nor the club will make any further comment at this stage about any aspect of the club’s compliance or otherwise with any of the PSR or related rules, save to say that no complaint has been brought against Leicester by the league for any breach of the PSRs for the period ending Season 2023-24.”