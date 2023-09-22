O’Neil feels Wolves ‘need to improve’ but the ‘signs’ are positive ahead of Luton Town clash

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil thinks there is still a lot his team can improve on ahead of their trip to face newly-promoted Luton at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

O’Neil took over at Molineux just a couple of days before the start of the new Premier League season after Julen Lopetegui left the club. He is now working hard to put things right after missing all of pre-season.

Wolves were 1-0 ahead at home against Liverpool last week before Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back to claim a much-needed 3-1 win, and while O’Neil can see improvements, he knows there is still a lot of work to do.

He told a press conference: “We’ve created a lot, we’ve done a lot of work on being better on the ball and I’ve seen lots of signs of that improving, but there’s still plenty of areas we have to improve.

“Without the ball still needs a big improvement – we obviously need to put more points on the board.

“We didn’t get a pre-season so we’re putting stuff in place during a Premier League season and there’s still so much that we need to improve with them, but the signs are there.

“There’s been large spells in games that we’ve done very well in. I know the urgency about how quickly we need to put it all together and that’s why we’re working so hard at it.”

Winger Pedro Neto has been hampered with injury over the last couple of seasons but has played a part in all five of Wolves’ opening fixtures so far this term.

The 23-year-old has made a bright start, assisting four of Wolves’ five goals this season, including the set up to Hwang Hee-chan’s opener last week, and O’Neil has been pleased with his start.

He added: “I didn’t see Pedro up close last season and he’s suffered some injuries, but the upturn in his performances this season has been because he’s fully committed to the work that we’re doing.

“He’s attacked every training session with 100 per cent commitment and you’re starting to see the benefits. He will be hugely important for us, he’s a fantastic player, hugely talented and he’s working extremely hard without the ball as well as bringing big quality with it, so I’m really pleased with Pedro.

“He’s one of the ones I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve seen with him.”

Wolves will be hoping to register a second victory this campaign against Luton, who have lost all four of their top-flight matches so far, and O’Neil insists it is a game they should be getting something from.

He said: “We’ve had some tough fixtures, and Luton away is of course a tough fixture, but with our group of players and what we have available, we know we need to be going there and getting a result.

“We feel they are a team that we can have a really good go against.”

