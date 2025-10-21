Former Premier League manager Martin O’Neill has told Arne Slot his job is “simple” and suggested he should stop whining about other team’s tactics, suggesting his approach is similar to Arsene Wenger’s.

Slot’s undergoing more problems this season with the Reds than he did last term. Indeed, he led them to the Premier League title in his first campaign, but now has them on a four-game losing streak.

The latest loss was to Manchester United, after which the Liverpool boss complained about United’s low block.

He said: “If you play United, with so many quality players they have – [and] brought in a few new ones this summer – and if they come to us in a low block, playing so many long balls, then the last thing you would want is going 1-0 down.”

READ: Actually, winners Manchester United had a better summer transfer window than losers Liverpool



But former Premier League manager O’Neill has suggested Slot needs to stop commenting on other teams’ systems and focus on his own.

“What I’m a bit disappointed with – well more than a bit – is the comments that Slot, who has proved himself an excellent manager, coming out and saying [it’s] very difficult to play against a low block and teams that play long balls,” he said on talkSPORT.

“Kind of reminds me at times of Arsene Wenger, way back when I was against him, every time that a team got a result against Arsenal it was always because they played very defensively and they played the very, very, very long ball.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool make ‘surprise decision’ on Slot as ’emergency meeting’ today amid two FSG ‘demands’

👉 Salah, Van Dijk lead 10 Liverpool players experiencing worrying slumps this season

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Amorim, Slot, Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and so many more

“That’s your job. Your job as a manager is to break it down, it’s as simple as that. You are responsible for your own team. Whatever tactics that the other team may employ, it’s you, you have to beat them.

“It’s what they faced, you still have to beat them, sorry.

“Does that mean that you should have gone into [Ruben] Amorim’s dressing room beforehand and said: ‘oh, excuse me, please don’t play the low block because we want to try and win this game?’ Sorry, don’t do this.”

Indeed, with Slot facing a new challenge with a string of losses, it will be interesting to see how he bounces back, potentially having to change his own tactics to contend with those of other teams.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Wayne Rooney reveals bold Mohamed Salah transfer prediction – ‘it wouldn’t surprise me’