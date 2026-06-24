Tottenham are still working on a deal to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali despite Fabrizio Romano removing his pinned tweet.

Spurs are already making huge progress in the summer transfer window with Roberto De Zerbi’s side securing the free transfers of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively.

Tottenham narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Everton seeing Spurs finish two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham, who dropped into the Championship.

Spurs are keen to avoid being in the same situation again next season with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke becoming their third signing last week.

And now Tottenham are looking to accelerate a deal to sign Newcastle midfielder Tonali with the Italy international believed to be available for transfer this summer at the right price.

Journalist Ben Jacobs insists that Tottenham “want to make a statement signing” this summer and Tonali is the man they are hoping to sign.

READ: Tottenham increasingly confident they will beat Man Utd to £80m Premier League star



Jacobs wrote earlier this week: ‘A fresh bid is expected. Manchester City remain active as well. Spurs want to make a statement signing with Roberto De Zerbi stressing the importance of adding in central midfield.’

Italian journalist Romano caused a stir on social media earlier this week when he removed a pinned post on X about Tottenham’s interest in Tonali.

Calming the “panic on X”, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I saw some panic on my X because of a removed pinned tweet (about Sandro Tonali). I stand by my information: Tottenham are working on a deal for Sandro Tonali.

“I am only mentioning this: Tottenham and Tonali. I know many others are mentioning many things, different situations and different clubs. I am only mentioning Tottenham and Tonali. Let’s see.”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer thinks Tonali swapping St James’ Park for Tottenham would add up to “a surprise career move” for the Italian.

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Shearer told Betfair: “Tottenham just avoided relegation. I get the attraction of London but going to Spurs who have finished so low over the last two years would be a surprise career move for Tonali in my eyes. But I’m not surprised if it’s true that he’s made an indication that he wants to leave Newcastle.

“Again, if he doesn’t want to be there, you put the price you want and if someone wants to pay it, and it looks as if it’ll have to be three figures, then you say thank you very much, get the £100million plus and you move on.

“I know Spurs have a new manager and that may be a pull for him, London obviously. But in terms of the football club, look where they have finished the last two years.”

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