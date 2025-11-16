‘Only way’ Liverpool can sign Salah replacement in ‘record offensive’ revealed amid €200m offer claim

Liverpool have been told that there is “only” one way for the Premier League giants to sign Bayern Munich standout Michael Olise to replace Mo Salah.

The Reds were comfortably the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer as they invested over £400m on a massive squad overhaul.

Liverpool felt it necessary to build for the future after winning their 20th Premier League title at canter last season, with the British transfer record broken twice to land Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

The Reds also invested heavily to sign Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni, though they missed out on Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi on deadline day.

These deals filled the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah, but Arne Slot‘s side have endured a dire start to this season.

READ: The multinational stars England may lose in eligibility fights include Liverpool pair and Arsenal teenager



Liverpool have lost seven of their last ten matches in all competitions as they have fallen from first to eighth in the Premier League table as most of their key players have performed poorly.

Therefore, Liverpool are likely to make more signings in 2026 and one of their priorities will be to sign a long-term replacement for Salah.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool are preparing a ‘record offensive’ to sign Bayern Munich star Michael Olise for around 200 million euros, but journalist Dean Jones has told our pals at TEAMtalk that this transfer is unlikely.

“He’s not a very realistic target, I don’t think there is any way that Bayern sell him,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 PL star tells club Liverpool are ‘his top choice’ for January transfer; believes he can win CL this season

👉 Liverpool offer £71m to sign ‘undisputed starter’ from Real Madrid as ‘annoyed’ PL star rejects transfer claim

👉 Liverpool decide to go ‘all in’ on Guehi in January after ‘messing up’ but deal difficult for three reasons



“The only way it would really open up would be if Olise was unhappy and pushing for such a move but I do not understand that to be the case at all.

“He’s thriving in Munich and has been enjoying the challenge, from what I have heard.”

Liverpool are also likely to sign a centre-back and they likely remain interested in Guehi, with former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness claiming that he “would like to go” to the Premier League giants.

“From what I understand, he’d like to go to Liverpool. But there’ll be an auction for him. He’s going to be a sought-after player in January,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“I think Liverpool are saying, look, hang on, just moderate your demands and we’ll take you. I don’t think they’re going to pull out. I think they’re still interested in him, and he’s a quality player even though he’s injured at the moment.

“I don’t think Real Madrid are out of the running by any means, though. I think there’s still big interest there.”