Considered by many to be the best right-back in the world in his time at Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold had to watch England either from the bench or at home through most of that period as Gareth Southgate preferred the superior defensive outputs of Kyle Walker, Kieran Tripper or Reece James.

Southgate was roundly criticised for failing to make proper use of Alexander-Arnold and his unmatched ability to deliver crosses and defence-splitting passes from right-back, but we suspect the manner of his snubbing by Thomas Tuchel will feel altogether more galling for the 27-year-old.

READ MORE: England Ladder: Are there really ‘serious questions’ over Bellingham’s World Cup squad place?

He’s made one appearance under Tuchel, as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Andorra in June and is yet to play for England as a Real Madrid player, left out in September because Tuchel didn’t fancy him, in October because he was injured and in November because he now can’t get in the Real Madrid team.

After just 172 minutes for the La Liga giants this season and with nine of those beset by boos from those who used to adore him at Anfield, things really aren’t going to plan, and we suspect he may have shaken his head clean off his shoulders while watching Jarell Quansah at right-back against Albania.

“Of course I have a lot of trust in Jarell,” Tuchel said when asked about Quansah’s place ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order.

“I see his talent, but I see the package. He is tall, he is fast, he is strong in build-up. He is strong in the air.

“He plays every minute for Leverkusen since the Under-21 Euros, so he is at the moment a tiny bit ahead.”

Quansah had to leave Liverpool to play football, and we’re sure Alexander-Arnold wouldn’t begrudge him a place in the squad or even the team after impressing for Bayer Leverkusen. But not at right-back.

He had only ever started two games in that position in his senior career, quite simply because his impact in that role paled (and still pales) in comparison to Alexander-Arnold’s.

And the now Los Blancos star won’t be alone in muttering insults under his breath at Tuchel should Quansah line up there at the World Cup, because he’s very clearly not a right-back despite the England manager’s odd suggestion that he played on debut “like he had 50 caps already”.

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE FROM F365

👉 Look at Jude Bellingham blatantly not celebrating with Harry Kane

👉 Jude Bellingham is an ‘absolute tool’ and ‘complete moron’

👉 Albania 0-2 England player ratings: Eze and Wharton miss chance on difficult night to impress

James playing ahead of Alexander-Arnold makes perfect sense – the Chelsea man is arguably the most complete right-back in the world. Tino Livramento is a decent right-back, so fine. And Djed Spence is at the very least a full-back.

Not only is Quansah a centre-back, but a centre-back who couldn’t get into the Liverpool team alongside Alexander-Arnold. We imagine the only thing more infuriating than that would be, say, a Liverpool midfielder who couldn’t get in the team when Alexander-Arnold was still at Anfield playing for England at right-back.

Who did Alexander-Arnold replace in his one appearance under Tuchel? Curtis bleeding Jones.