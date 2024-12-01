Andreas Pereira is an egotistical cretin who doesn’t deserve Fulham, let alone Marseille

Footballers all being stupid is a trite claim disproven by many of them being hailed as clever so-and-sos in their subsequent managerial or punditry careers and through the erudite interviews given by those still playing.

We no longer need to champion Frank Lampard and his A in Latin as the irrefutable evidence of footballer smarts now that former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini’s Levulinic acid business is valued at £10bn.

But occasionally a footballer does something so dumb that it undoes all of the fine work of Louis Saha, whose social network company ‘AxisStars’ has thousands of users and means he has a net worth of over £4bn, or Romelu Lukaku, who can speak five languages fluently.

What was Andreas Pereira thinking?

“From outside [England], there was an offer from Marseille, we talked, and unfortunately it didn’t work out. It would be really cool [to go to Marseille] because of the way [Roberto] De Zerbi plays football. I was looking forward to it, but we’ll see now in January or at the end of the season if there will be a transfer or if I’ll stay at Fulham.”

Absolutely fine to want to go to leave Fulham and join Marseille. Absolutely fine to be disappointed that the move didn’t transpire. We also have no problem with him saying it publicly as long as he can deal with what we would suggest is going to be an ill-mannered reception from the Fulham fans, many of whom already have frosty feelings towards a player with a very high opinion of himself, that they would say hasn’t been earned through performance but bolstered by one or two stats that lead those not watching Fulham on a regular basis to believe they’re lucky to have him.

Only Dejan Kulusevski (33) has created more chances than Pereira (32) this season. But 22 of those have come from set pieces and although that’s obviously a useful skill it’s something of a misleading stat as no Premier League player has taken more than Pereira’s 56 corners this season and he also has a monopoly over free-kicks at Fulham, for whom he’s contributed no assists.

His ten chances created without the aid of the referee’s whistle makes him the sixth-most creative open-play Fulham player behind Alex Iwobi (23), Adama Traoré (17), Emile Smith Rowe (14), Reiss Nelson (12) and Antonee Robinson (11). Other than Robinson, they’ve also all scored this season. Pereira hasn’t.

His pass percentage of 76.7 per cent is the third-lowest of any Fulham player, which could be forgiven if he was playing loads of passes into the box, but he’s managed just 12 all season, or if he was threading through balls on a regular basis, but he’s only completed ten of those.

In short, he’s a fraud, whose idiocy and ego came to the fore in the interview with PL Brasil.

We can’t think of any reason for him saying Marseille were interested during the summer other than him being embarrassed to be playing for Fulham. His agent knows he wants a move; Fulham presumably do to. There’s nothing to be gained from announcing it in the middle of a season other than in the false hope of alleviating what must be one of the strongest cases of imposter syndrome on record.

Rocking up to international duty with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City stars and having to explain that you play for a team in West London, but not that one, is a recipe for feelings of inadequacy.

Given he’s sharing the field with Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Rodrygo and Gabriel we absolutely understand why he feels that way, but that’s got nothing to do with him playing for Fulham and everything to do with him barely being fit to lace those players’ boots.

It was as though he was making the comments in an era before the advent of social media or even the internet. There is no way such a bolshie claim wasn’t going to be picked up by multiple outlets covering the Premier League on the lookout for controversy. Either he is absurdly naive or wanted that to happen, in which case the Fulham fans have every right to voice their displeasure on Sunday and in every game Pereira plays ahead of his underserved move to a bigger team, assuming Marseille or whoever else don’t wise up to his fraudulence in the meantime.