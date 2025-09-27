Nottingham Forest remain winless under Ange Postecoglou, whose appointment is somehow going worse than anyone predicted.

Appointing a manager who lost 22 Premier League games last season was always going to be a risk.

Appointing a manager who lost 22 Premier League games last season after sacking an incredibly popular and successful manager was always going to be a risk, and had incredible potential to bite Nottingham Forest on the backside.

It is doing just that, and a lot sooner than expected.

Forest replaced Nuno Espirito Santo, a defensive manager, with Ange Postecoglou, a manager who refuses to say the word defensive. That is why Big Ange deserves patience for a significant transition, but also why the appointment deserves criticism.

It was surprising from a tactical and personnel point of view, but not at all surprising when you consider Forest’s track record with managers.

Nuno left with his head held high after a fall-out with owner Evangelos Marinakis and director Edu Gaspar caused his undeserved unemployment. Postecoglou came in with a point to prove in the Premier League. He’ll deny it after winning the Europa League last season, but he does. And if he’s proving anything at Forest, it’s that he’s not a very good Premier League manager.

After a decent midweek 2-2 draw away at Real Betis in the Europa League, Forest welcomed newly-promoted Sunderland in Postecoglou’s first home game in charge.

He had managed four games before Saturday and was still winless when Regis Le Bris’ side rolled into town. Arsenal away was a free hit for a first game — they were well beaten. But Burnley away? The perfect opportunity to get an early win. Nope. Swansea in the cup? Surely a banker given Postecoglou’s cup record. Whoops.

Betis was the best result of his reign, and Sunderland — without an away goal this season — at home looked an even better opportunity than Swansea or Burnley.

Alas, it’s now five games and zero wins for Forest under Big Ange.

A wonderful Granit Xhaka assist for Omar Alderete proved the difference as Sunderland took three points back to the North East. Forest lumped in cross after cross, but when they finally found the target, Robin Roefs was there in terrific form. Xhaka was named Player of the Match, but he made crucial saves.

Forest’s best chance wasn’t even thwarted by the young Dutchman. It fell to Chris Wood at the back post, but the big striker headed wide with the goal at his mercy. Postecoglou fell to the ground in disbelief, realising it wasn’t his night…again.

When will it be his and Forest’s night? Newcastle away is next, after hosting Midtjylland in the Europa League. After a relatively kind start for their new boss, the schedule suddenly looks bleak.

After Newcastle, they face Chelsea (h), Porto (h), Bournemouth (a), Man United (h), and Sturm Graz (a) before Leeds (h). Not ideal.

As for Sunderland, they’re flying. Thank f**k for that. We’re sick of promoted teams going straight back down. The last six have all done just that.

It’s a long season, but Sunderland look every inch a Premier League side, and Le Bris looks like a Premier League manager. They’re third in the table, for crying out loud! Making predictions now is bold, but it’s even bolder to suggest they won’t finish higher than Leeds and Burnley, who also came up last season.

We are very thankful for you, Sunderland. And you too, Forest, for ballsing it up and giving us something fun to write about.

